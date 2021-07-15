Nebraska American Legion Department Commander Elected

Daniel E. Benes of Valparaiso was elected and installed as the Commander of the Nebraska American Legion during the 103rd Annual Convention held June 25 - 27, 2021, in Lincoln.

Benes is eligible for The American Legion through his 31 years of service in the U.S. Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve. He has been a member of The American Legion and Post 371 for 41 years. Benes has served as District 7 Commander and Vice Commander, and Post Commander and Vice Commander.

Other officers elected during the convention were Department Senior Vice Commander Don Suchy of Valparaiso, Area A Vice Commander Michael Sheridan of Omaha, Area B Vice Commander William Berney of Spalding, Area C Vice Commander James Doyen of Clay Center, and Area D Vice Commander Monte Warner of Paxton. Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.