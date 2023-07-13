The Nebraska Archaeological Society is offering two scholarships to college students who are majoring in archaeology: the Dana Deger Memorial Scholarship; Deger who was active in the Archaeological Field. The second scholarship is the Ron Cruise Memorial Scholarship; Cruise was knowledgeable in the archaeology field and encouraged young people to be interested. Applicants must have a 3.0 grade point average out of 4.0, completed 12 credits in archaeology classes, be an undergraduate or graduate student, graduated from a Nebraska high school or be enrolled in a post-secondary school in Nebraska. Applications can be found a sites.google.com/site/webnas or emailing nfcarls@hotmail.com and putting "scholarship" in the memo line. The due date is July 15. Send applications to 47801 N 400th Ave. in Genoa, NE 68640.