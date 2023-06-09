The 58th Annual Association of Nebraska Arts Clubs summer conference will continue June 9 through June 10 at the Central Community College in Columbus. An art exhibition with two and three-dimensional art will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 8 and 9 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10 in the campus' Resource Center.

The conference will also include workshops open the public. "Going with the Flow of Watercolor" with Leslie Lambert will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. "En Plein Air Painting", a class on painting outdoors, with Jim Davis will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. "Human Figure Drawing" with Diane Noonan will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. "Plasma Cutting" with Landon Hunt and "Mixed Media Mashup" with Artzy Haven staff will both be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. "Points of View: Compositional Strategies in Art and Image Making" with Chadric Harms will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. "Metal Jewelry Workshop" with Lynette Fast will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday. "Options with Printmaking" with Patrice Wielgus will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. "Line, Value, Color and Gargoyles" with Wendy Bonge will be from 9 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Workshop size is limited. For more information visit www.nebraskaartclubs.org or contact Steph Mantooth at 308-760-1235.