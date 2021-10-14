New fieldhouse groundbreaking set next week

Columbus Community Hospital is ready to start the next chapter of bringing the gift of health to the community, and it’s inviting the public along for the ride.

All are invited to attend the Columbus Fieldhouse groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. The groundbreaking will take place just north of the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St.

When the hospital participated in a community health needs assessment several years ago, the study showed there is a rising rate of obesity, diabetes and heart disease at an early age among men, women and even children in the Columbus area. In 2015, CCH built a Health and Wellness Center to give community members a place to exercise and learn healthy habits. But that was just the first step.

The new sports complex/fieldhouse will integrate fitness, wellness, rehabilitation services and childcare — all under one roof. It will include tennis courts, a football field, a soccer field, volleyball courts, basketball courts and a suspended track for walking and running. The hospital hopes to use these state-of-the-art facilities for competitive sports and to enhance community wellness.

The facility would be about 200,000 square foot, the Telegram reported earlier this year. It will take about 12 to 18 months to build, the Telegram also previously reported.

“We are breaking ground on a project that allows us to fulfill our promise of bringing good health to this community,” said Mike Hansen, CEO and president of Columbus Community Hospital. “We can’t wait to get started.”

All those who wish to attend the ceremony should RSVP to Mandy Lauck at 402-562-3380 by Oct. 18.

