Columbus Community Hospital recently welcomed two new members to its board of directors. Jaci Tessendorf and Sammy Renteria will fill the roles previously held by Brett Bonwell, Stan Emerson and Tim Tooley. Our departing members served from May 2014 through April 2023.

Bonwell served on several committees over his years of service, including the building and grounds, quality, joint investment, finance and executive committees. He also acted as board chair for two years. Emerson served on the quality, finance and building and grounds committees and was board chair for six years. Tooley served on the building and grounds and quality committees. He was board chair for five years.

“We appreciate the commitment of our past and present board members, who take pride in supporting our hospital and are willing to help model our continued growth,” said Michael Hansen, president/CEO of Columbus Community Hospital.

The hospital’s newest members took office on May 1, 2023.

Sammy Renteria received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Texas Tech University. In 2003, he joined Cargill as a human resources associate. His career with Cargill has moved him across the United States from Dodge City, Kansas, to Fresno, California, to Schuyler, Nebraska. In 2017, he assumed the general manager position at the Schuyler facility. Renteria and his wife, Jennifer, have three children and are very involved in the community.

Jaci Tessendorf is a University of Nebraska College of Law graduate and practices law at Tessendorf & Tessendorf, PC, in Columbus. She is an active community member affiliated with several local and state boards and committees, from the Lakeview Softball/Baseball Association and the Columbus YMCA to the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys.

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation welcomed Terry Millard, Toby Goc and Rory Bowen to its board of directors on May 1, 2023. They are filling the roles vacated by Robert Irby, Tom Jarecke and Martin Nore. Each departing member was a past chair and held several committee roles.

“The support and enthusiasm of our foundation board are vital for the hospital’s trajectory,” said Hansen. “Our patients and families are directly impacted by their contribution of time and talent.”

Now retired, Terry Millard joins the board after serving 34 years as an investment advisor and portfolio manager. He has been involved in helping establish and manage a number of public and private foundations, and currently serves on the Central Community College Foundation, United Way of Columbus Endowment and Federated Church Foundation board of directors.

Toby Goc, a project coordinator at RVW, Inc., is very active in the community. He serves on the Columbus High School board, sports council, and several church committees and owns a local laundromat and car wash.

Rory Bowen is vice president at Columbus Bank & Trust. He has served on the Sammy’s Superheroes and Fremont Hospital Foundation boards. He coaches softball and baseball and looks forward to giving back to the community.