3D Mammography saves lives

Don’t take chances with your health. You deserve cutting-edge technology — like the 3D mammography used in Columbus Community Hospital’s diagnostic imaging department.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and mammography is the gold standard for breast cancer screening. The hospital’s 3D mammography detects tumors that may have gone unnoticed with standard 2-D digital mammography.

“The earlier you can detect these breast cancers, the better outcome the patient is going to have, and the less likely the cancer will spread to anywhere else in the body,” said Dr. John Beauvais, radiologist with CCH’s North Central Radiology.

3D mammography has many benefits over other detection methods, including:

More accurate detection.

Earlier diagnosis.

Better detection in dense breast tissue.

A reduction in the number of false-positive findings

Improved patient comfort and safety.

There are also no increased risks with 3D breast screening, and the procedure is becoming more popular. The hospital performs about 4,000 mammograms every year.

“This technology is a major benefit to the Columbus area,” said Denise Tomek, director of diagnostic imaging. “We strive to bring the best health care to our patients, and this helps us do exactly that. We are excited to be able to offer this service to our patients.”

Cancer can cause almost any symptom — or none at all — in the early stages. That's why undergoing recommended cancer screening tests is so important. The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommends the following:

Women should have a risk assessment at age 30 to see if screening prior to age 40 is needed. Women at increased risk, such as those with a personal history of breast cancer, family history of breast cancer, genetic mutation with increased cancer risk (BRCA mutation) or chest radiation, may need screening before age 40.

The ACR and SBI continue to recommend that women at average breast cancer risk should begin screening at age 40 and continue past age 74 as long as they are in good health.

Don't ignore the signs. Follow the guidelines, and schedule your mammogram today.

For more information regarding 3D mammography, visit our website at columbushosp.org.