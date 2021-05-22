5 Project SEARCH students receive their diploma

When Columbus Community Hospital Project SEARCH Business Liaison Melinda Allen looked over this year’s graduating class, she couldn’t help but get emotional.
Allen said the Project SEARCH students, who have developmental disabilities, all were positive in a year of uncertainty. She never heard the five of them complain about wearing masks or following any other COVID-19 guidelines all year long.
On Friday, she, other CCH staff members, families and others who helped out with the program recognized the hard work of the five graduates.
Dominic Laska, Tom Denton, Katie Dockweiler, Samuel Dubas and Ian Sullivan all received their diplomas and a certificate of completing Project SEARCH. They graduated in front of a crowd of 40 people in attendance at the hospital while several others watched the proceedings over Zoom.
Project SEARCH gives students with disabilities - who were interns at CCH - training and education that can lead to employment. The program, which started at CCH 10 years ago, is a high school transition program for students from Educational Services Unit 7. It's a combination of classroom instruction, job exploration and hands-on training through worksite rotations.
“This was a really special group,” Allen said. “We knew it was going to be a challenging year because we were going to have to deal with some extra things with COVID. But they have all adapted through many changes.”
Project SEARCH lasts about a year as the students begin in August before graduating in May.
“It was amazing,” Laska said, of his time with Project SEARCH. “It is full of really nice people and full of support that you will need in the world. I think it’s good for people with disabilities to help them succeed in real life.”
The five high school students came from Columbus Public (Dubas and Sullivan), Lakeview (Denton), Boone Central (Dockweiler) and St. Edward (Laska). This past year, they helped the hospital in different departments, including housekeeping, child care, nutrition services, maintenance and human resources.
Their contributions were appreciated, Allen said.
“They were very, very helpful at a very busy time for us in our history,” she said. “So I thought it was valuable to be able to continue the program and their growth.”
One running theme during the graduation was how much the students grew during their time. Many of the speakers commented on how the five were unsure, quiet individuals when they first started, but as the year played out, they became more confident and well-spoken.
Nebraska VR Director Jill Hunzeker, who spoke during the graduation over Zoom, said the five grads have all developed valuable experience. Nebraska VR helps people with disabilities prepare and get jobs while assisting businesses by recruiting, training and retaining employees who have disabilities.
“Each of you has been able to grow and thrive, which is a testament to your character and abilities,” she said.
Allen said it’s difficult to see the graduates leave the program after developing a special bond with them.
“We developed such a close relationship with them because it’s such a jump from school to the workforce,” she said. “These interns were integrated right into our workforce. We treat them just like our employees. That’s a real learning moment for them.”
Laska said he enjoyed the ceremony.
“It was good and nerve-wracking – at the same time,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.