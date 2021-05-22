5 Project SEARCH students receive their diploma

Project SEARCH lasts about a year as the students begin in August before graduating in May.

“It was amazing,” Laska said, of his time with Project SEARCH. “It is full of really nice people and full of support that you will need in the world. I think it’s good for people with disabilities to help them succeed in real life.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The five high school students came from Columbus Public (Dubas and Sullivan), Lakeview (Denton), Boone Central (Dockweiler) and St. Edward (Laska). This past year, they helped the hospital in different departments, including housekeeping, child care, nutrition services, maintenance and human resources.

Their contributions were appreciated, Allen said.

“They were very, very helpful at a very busy time for us in our history,” she said. “So I thought it was valuable to be able to continue the program and their growth.”

One running theme during the graduation was how much the students grew during their time. Many of the speakers commented on how the five were unsure, quiet individuals when they first started, but as the year played out, they became more confident and well-spoken.