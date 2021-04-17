'A big part of my life': Meyer involved in ag, other activities

But her real love is showing pigs.

She has raked in noteworthy awards, which she credited to some nice show pigs she received in 2018. One of her favorite moments was winning Grand Champion FFA Market Gilt at the Nebraska State Fair.

“That was one of my greatest accomplishments, honestly,” said Ella, who is currently vice president of Lakeview's Future Farmers of America (FFA). “It was one of the greatest things that I’ve been a part of. Showing pigs hasn't just opened me up to the agricultural industry and FFA, but I’ve made so many new friends, so many connections and people who have shown me different things within my life.”

Her mother, Jenny, and Jamie both noted they are proud of their daughter.

“This has taught her the responsibility and accountability of your taking care of a living thing, a living animal,” Jamie said. “She’s had to learn life or death with the animals. She’s had to learn humility. It’s literally one’s personal opinion on any given day. You’ve got to live with that.”

Despite the success and love of FFA, Ella doesn’t plan to go into the agriculture field following graduation.