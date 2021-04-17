 Skip to main content
'A big part of my life': Meyer involved in ag, other activities
LEADERS OF TOMORROW | PROFILE #3

'A big part of my life': Meyer involved in ag, other activities

meyerfamily

Lakeview High School senior Ella Meyer poses for a photo with her parents, Jenny and Jamie. Ella is active in Future Farmers of America at Lakeview. 

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example.

Since around the age of 8, Lakeview High School senior Ella Meyer has had some kind of involvement with the agricultural world.

In elementary school, she started showing pigs, as her father, Jamie, helped introduced her into that field. She would present her swine at different fairs around the state before creating her own show in the summertime.

About five years ago, Ella co-created a progress show in which pigs can be presented. This show is intended to allow people from Nebraska and surrounding states the chance to show off their swine.

Ella said the progress show was originally started to generate funds to buy new pinning for the barn at Ag Park in Columbus.

She and her father thought it would take about five to seven years to reach the needed dollar amount. But within the second and third years, they were able to revamp the barn.

“That was insane for us,” Ella said.

She credited that accomplishment as “a community effort.”

Jamie added the Ag Society and other donations were able to cover the pins’ cost.

But her real love is showing pigs.

She has raked in noteworthy awards, which she credited to some nice show pigs she received in 2018. One of her favorite moments was winning Grand Champion FFA Market Gilt at the Nebraska State Fair.

“That was one of my greatest accomplishments, honestly,” said Ella, who is currently vice president of Lakeview's Future Farmers of America (FFA). “It was one of the greatest things that I’ve been a part of. Showing pigs hasn't just opened me up to the agricultural industry and FFA, but I’ve made so many new friends, so many connections and people who have shown me different things within my life.”

Swine Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt

Ella Meyer was named Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt and Champion Senior Swine Showman at the 2020 Platte County Fair.

Her mother, Jenny, and Jamie both noted they are proud of their daughter.

“This has taught her the responsibility and accountability of your taking care of a living thing, a living animal,” Jamie said. “She’s had to learn life or death with the animals. She’s had to learn humility. It’s literally one’s personal opinion on any given day. You’ve got to live with that.”

Despite the success and love of FFA, Ella doesn’t plan to go into the agriculture field following graduation.

She's wanting to attend Creighton University in the fall to study history, with the possibility of double majoring in political science, in the hopes of going to law school one day.

Ella is not only involved in FFA at Lakeview.

She’s also golfed for the Vikings, including going to state her sophomore year. She joked golf may be one of the most challenging sports, but she adores it nonetheless.

“I didn’t know if I would love golf, but I love golf,” she said with a laugh.

Additionally, Ella is also part of the speech and mock trial teams, winning districts and going to state in both activities this past year.

“It was all new but very rewarding for me,” she said.

Ella has also been part of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year.

Ella Meyer golfing

Ella Meyer hits a drives in a meet earlier this year. Meyer played golf all four years at Lakeview. 

Lastly, the Lakeview senior is part of the school’s show choir. She said that activity and music as a whole have been a huge part of her life, leading her to sing the National Anthem at a few sporting events.

Although she’s not planning on an ag career or in the other pursuits in which she's involved, Ella said she couldn’t imagine her life without it.

“I still know ag is going to be a big part of my life,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

