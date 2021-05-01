A butterfly effect - Kwapnioski passionate about raising awareness

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.
Columbus High School junior Sam Kwapnioski wants young children and kids his age to be aware that sexual assault is no laughing matter.
“We want to educate them about what’s it all about,” said Kwapnioski, who talks to area youth as a member of the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program. “We want (to teach) how to deal with it. It’s a real thing.”
Revolution began in 1998 as a way to help young people identify victimization. Those in the program talk to children - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different scenarios in a play and how they can prevent it from happening.
Kwapnioski said his older sisters were a catalyst in him joining Revolution as it “scared” him thinking that could happen to them.
“Would you want that to happen to your sister?” he said. “I feel like if I can help people know what they can do to prevent it or help (others) out if that has happened to (them), it’s something that I like to do.”
Center for Survivors Services Director Abbie Tessendorf, who is also a Revolution supervisor, said Kwapnioski is an energetic teen who can create a fun, playful environment for kids to learn about serious subject matters.
Kwapnioski said he first saw a Revolution play when he was a freshman. While watching, he was disappointed in fellow students around him quietly mocking the play to one another.
“I didn’t like that,” he said. “So I wanted to change how people thought of that and make them introspective on how they feel. If it was their sister, they wouldn’t like it. That really fueled me to join Revolution.”
Kwapnioski also credited Tessendorf and Taylor Amsler, another Revolution supervisor, in convincing him to join.
Tessendorf said she has known Kwapnioski’s family for a long time. She originally attended high school with his mom, Kim, who is currently a Platte County Board Supervisor and District Representative for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. Meanwhile, Kwapnioski’s dad, Tim, is the athletic director at CHS.
“He’s been raised by a family who (wants) you to rise up and do good things,” Tessendorf said. “He’s definitely been raised in that environment.”
At CHS, Kwapnioski is known for his athletic skills. He currently plays first base and outfield for the Discoverers’ baseball team. He was also a starter for the basketball team and made 32 tackles last fall during the football season.
Like his involvement with Revolution, he credited the women in his life for getting involved in America’s pastime.
He joked he started playing baseball as soon as he could walk. He recalled watching his older sister play softball while his mother was a coach.
Kwapnioski began hitting balls from a pitching machine, but he said they were “soft and squishy." So, after seeing his mom and sister throwing around 60 mph, he asked them if he could try his luck hitting off them.
“I just fell in love with the sport then,” he said.
Tessendorf, whose son played baseball with Kwapnioski during the Legion season, said because of Kwapnioski’s involvement with sports, he may not initially seem like someone who would be passionate about raising awareness for sexual assault.
“I think he breaks a lot of stereotypes of men who would be in an anti-violence movement,” she said. “Sam is involved in a lot of athletics and has a lot of credibility. I think he takes that credibility very seriously. It’s important for him to do the right thing.
“I think a lot of people don’t think athletes would be interested in making sure domestic violence and sexual assault (don't) happen and holding people accountable for that kind of behavior.”
Kwapnioski said although he and his fellow Revolution members weren’t able to perform as much last year due to COVID-19, he’s looking forward to more opportunities to meet with youth next school year.
“It means a lot for me to be able to educate younger kids. I feel like if I can educate one kid, another kid can educate another and it’s like a butterfly effect – it keeps spreading around,” Kwapnioski said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.