A butterfly effect - Kwapnioski passionate about raising awareness

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.

Columbus High School junior Sam Kwapnioski wants young children and kids his age to be aware that sexual assault is no laughing matter.

“We want to educate them about what’s it all about,” said Kwapnioski, who talks to area youth as a member of the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program. “We want (to teach) how to deal with it. It’s a real thing.”

Revolution began in 1998 as a way to help young people identify victimization. Those in the program talk to children - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different scenarios in a play and how they can prevent it from happening.

Kwapnioski said his older sisters were a catalyst in him joining Revolution as it “scared” him thinking that could happen to them.

“Would you want that to happen to your sister?” he said. “I feel like if I can help people know what they can do to prevent it or help (others) out if that has happened to (them), it’s something that I like to do.”