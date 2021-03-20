Agribusiness Committee honors 5 area farmers

Even though the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee won’t have its traditional Rural Recognition Banquet, that hasn’t stopped it from honoring locals in the ag industry.
Starting next week, the Agribusiness Committee will share videos on social media that highlight this year’s award recipients. Last year's banquet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so those individuals are being recognized this year.
The honorees are BJ Barcel of Barcel Landscape Products, Agribusiness Pioneer; Dean Hanke, Ag Impact; Tim Mueller, Outstanding Area Farmer; Mark Jenny, Outstanding Senior Farmer; and Kelly Jackson, Outstanding Woman in Agriculture.
Chamber Communications Coordinator Jessie Eurek said despite not holding an in-person banquet to honor recipients, the committee still felt it was important to highlight these area farmers and agricultural leaders.
“We wanted to honor all of these outstanding ag professionals,” Eurek said. “In this video, it highlights each award winner for what they’ve done.”
The Agribusiness Committee showcased the videos during its March 12 meeting, with the first honoree being Jackson.
Jackson started in the ag field at the age of 4 by helping her family rake in crops for their business, Daniels Produce. Then during the summer, Jackson assisted with growing beans and tied-up tomatoes. Additionally, she worked at the Farmers Market and roadside stands, selling produce.
According to the video, Jackson learned the best lessons from “the farm, not the classroom.”
She’s helped grow the family business since returning from graduate school.
In 2012, she bought 40 acres of land, which helped expand vegetable production by over 200 acres. About five years later, Jackson partnered with Preferred Popcorn in Chapman.
In 2015, Jackson developed a community-supported agricultural (CSA) program, that provides consumers with bags of local produce, mainly from area family farms. The CSA has over 300 members as of 2020.
Jackson and her husband have three sons with another on the way. Because of that, she’s taking a break this year so she can go on maternity leave for her newborn.
Jenny was the second to be recognized.
A third-generation rancher, Jenny co-owned his first land at 17-years-old. He and a friend went in on a 160-acre farm, and he eventually bought out his business partner.
Jenny had help to tend to the farm, which ended up expanding to over 6,000 acres.
Today, Jenny and his son, Mike, have over 3,000 acres of land located in Platte and Greeley counties. Operations mainly include growing corn and soybeans.
Jenny and his wife volunteer at Immanuel Lutheran Church by providing worship services at Emerald Rehab & Nursing. They have also help with Special Olympics and Night to Shine at 1C | The Sanctuary.
Additionally, Jenny helped Platte County residents during the 2019 floods. He provided dirt to the County to rebuild county roads and temporary roads for local traffic.
The next recipient, Hanke, has given his time to shaping young people’s minds.
Beginning his teaching career in Iowa, Hanke relocated to Columbus to become Lakeview’s first vocational ag instructor and Future Farmers of America adviser in 1969. During his tenure, the ag program grew from 35 students to 135. Additionally, the program had a total of two teachers, seven classes and a cooperative educational program with on-the-job training and young farmers program.
Hanke switched occupations a few times after his teaching career, eventually starting Great Plains Management LLC - a farm management, crop insurance and real estate business - in 2004.
Hanke grows alfalfa and prairie hay at his farm.
Barcel, the fourth honoree, and his family go way back in the Columbus area.
The family is known to have “sawdust in their veins,” according to the videos. Barcel’s grandfather initially got into the lumber game as he operated a part-time sawmill while farming.
Barcel’s father eventually followed by creating Barcel Mill and Lumber in 1948. BJ Barcel took over operations after his father passed away in 1993.
Currently, he owns numerous companies in Columbus and the surrounding area, with one being Barcel Landscape Products. The company provides livestock shavings, bedding and mulch, among other things.
Barcel also owns Midland Resources, Affordable Storage, Clock Tower Strip Mall, East Side Truck Services and others.
The final honoree, Mueller, has been a mainstay farmer in Columbus.
After a year in college, Mueller came back home to help his brother start Mueller Sprinklers and work on his dad’s farm. As the elder Mueller was reaching retirement age, the younger Mueller assumed a larger role on the farm, buying more land as time went on.
When Mueller’s not working, he’s probably working on his woodworking, fixing up an old barn or tending to his poultry animals. Notably, he's built furniture, kitchen cabinets for family members and even an addition to the family farmhouse, in which his son currently lives.
Mueller also built his own greenhouse to raise vegetables and started a project to remodel old barns and raise ostriches and emus, among other birds. He’s rebuilt four barns while his kids have fixed up an additional 10.
The video concluded saying Mueller will never retire as he’ll “spend his golden years surrounded by fluffy, feathery friends.”