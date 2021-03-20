Agribusiness Committee honors 5 area farmers

According to the video, Jackson learned the best lessons from “the farm, not the classroom.”

She’s helped grow the family business since returning from graduate school.

In 2012, she bought 40 acres of land, which helped expand vegetable production by over 200 acres. About five years later, Jackson partnered with Preferred Popcorn in Chapman.

In 2015, Jackson developed a community-supported agricultural (CSA) program, that provides consumers with bags of local produce, mainly from area family farms. The CSA has over 300 members as of 2020.

Jackson and her husband have three sons with another on the way. Because of that, she’s taking a break this year so she can go on maternity leave for her newborn.

Jenny was the second to be recognized.

A third-generation rancher, Jenny co-owned his first land at 17-years-old. He and a friend went in on a 160-acre farm, and he eventually bought out his business partner.

Jenny had help to tend to the farm, which ended up expanding to over 6,000 acres.

Today, Jenny and his son, Mike, have over 3,000 acres of land located in Platte and Greeley counties. Operations mainly include growing corn and soybeans.

