Residents of Columbus who are in the downtown area Sunday morning, May 14, may encounter a visually-jarring protest: anti-circumcision activists who will be bearing signs with graphically worded messages and wearing all-white outfits with fake blood splotches on their pants.

The group – called “Bloodstained Men” – was founded in 2012 and has been touring the nation for several years engaging in protests aimed at spreading their message that circumcision is in their opinion cruel, unnecessary and a violation of the body autonomy rights of children, said spokesperson Daniel Rold.

The protest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 14, at the intersections of 23rd Street and 33rd Avenue. The group hosted a protest in Omaha on May 11, and has protests planned for Lincoln, Norfolk and Kearney.

Rold works direction with a group called "Next Level Intactivism," which partners with "Bloodstained Men" in an effort to spread their message that they believe circumcision is genital mutilation, medically unnecessary and is a violation of the rights of children who are forced to undergo the procedure as infants by their parents.

“Bloodstained Men is run by a man named Brother K. He is fantastic and highly educated…he has really dedicated his life to ending circumcision by creating the protest group,” Rold said. “It is really hard for people – especially men who have had this done to them – to critically look at (the issue). It is hard for mothers to realize they have done this to their children and it is hard for doctors to admit that this is a sexually functioning body part (they’ve removed) that is literally the most pleasurable part of a man’s body.”

Male circumcision is a surgical procedure that removes the foreskin of the penis. The procedure is normally performed on male infants in the immediate months following birth, but can be done at any age.

The most common reason given for removing the foreskin is for health reasons, preventing a higher risk of penile cancer. Many religions advocate for the procedure as part of their beliefs, including the Jewish and Islamic faiths.

Rold said that in the view of activists from ‘Bloodstained Men,’ male circumcision has no valid medical or health benefit. The group believes that claims of circumcision reducing the prevalence of urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted infections or penile cancer are misleading and inaccurate.

“This started in the 1870s from pure pseudo-science. UTIs are rare in boys and men. UTIs are easily treatable with antibiotics,” Rold stated. (Circumcision) is brutal. It is torture. Why are we putting our child through this pain? Penile cancer is one of the least common cancers in humans. This has no bearing on a child. STIs and HIV…no child should be in danger of those things, of course. It is (done) due to an unsubstantiated claims of higher rates of these (conditions).”

Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk said he is not aware of the planned protest, and said the city does not require a permit for smaller groups protesting in public spaces.

“This is news to me,” Molczyk said of the event. “At this time, we have no plans for extra patrols. We will look into it and respond accordingly.”