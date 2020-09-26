Around the community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schreiber awarded AFM designation

DENVER, Colorado – Jeremy Schreiber, AFM, Columbus, has been awarded the Accredited Farm Manager (AFM) designation from the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA).

Schreiber earned the AFM designation by meeting stringent requirements in experience and education in addition to passing rigorous written examination and abiding by the American Society's Code of Ethics. Schreiber joins a select 45 percent of the ASFMRA membership who have received the Accredited status and currently maintain it through the ASFMRA continuing education program.

SERTOMA cancels two annual events

The Columbus SERTOMA Club has decided to cancel two yearly events: the Sertoma Pancake Feed (Oct. 29) and Sertoma Service to Mankind Recognition Banquet (Nov. 4).

Due to the continued presence of COVID-19 and for the safety of club members and event guests, we have chosen to cancel these events.

The name SERTOMA means, SERvice TO MAnkind with a primary focus on assisting people with hearing health issues and educating the public on the issues surrounding hearing health.

Locally, the Columbus Sertoma Club sponsors community projects to promote freedom and democracy, to assist youth and to benefit a variety of other local community needs. Sertoma meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center. To join Sertoma or for more information, contact Rich Jablonski at 402-564-3362.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0