'Being able to help people in a positive way’: Knoepfle reflects on change from law to finance

Last, as a CFP, Knoepfle is held to a fiduciary standard for her clients, meaning she has to do what’s in their best interests. Knoepfle added she has always done this for customers before becoming a CFP.

Knoepfle said in the first four years of her job she studied almost non-stop, passing 16 tests to receive those titles. She said the CFP exam was the hardest one because it was a one-day, six-hour test, adding that the test was harder than the bar examination.

“We’re not just investing money managers (or) life insurance salespeople,” Knoepfle said. “We sit down with people telling us about their goals and aspirations are. We try to help them get there in a holistic approach.”

Involved in the community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Knoepfle has served on various nonprofit boards in Columbus.

Currently, she’s the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Board of Directors secretary. She's been on the board for the past six years. Additionally, Knoepfle is on Habitat’s faith relations committee.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said Knoepfle has been a terrific asset for the organization.