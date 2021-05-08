'Being able to help people in a positive way’: Knoepfle reflects on change from law to finance

After practicing law for 19 years, Melanie Knoepfle realized she needed a change.
Back then, Knoepfle was a divorce lawyer, where she said she saw many people at the lowest point in the lives. As an emphatic person, Knoepfle said witnessing that daily became stressful.
“Imagine going through a divorce and how it’s the emotional low-point of your life and how stressed out you are," said Knoepfle, who also practiced criminal defense, estate planning, adoption, name changes and family and juvenile law. “Well then, put 90 of those (cases) at the same time on your shoulders.”
Following discussions about what career path to take next, Knoepfle, who changed careers at 44-years-old, said she wanted to become a financial adviser.
“I’ve always had an interest in financial planning for my own family,” Knoepfle said. “I’ve always enjoyed that process and learning that. I was encouraged by several financial advisers that I would be good at this.”
For the past seven years, Knoepfle has been a financial consultant for Thrivent Financial, 1468 25th Ave. in Columbus – the same building where she practiced law.
She said this job is better for her because she can help people be proactive in protecting their families, working toward their goals, helping them retire successfully and leaving a tax-efficient legacy.
Knoepfle said they take a holistic approach to help clients.
Thrivent helps clients make sure they are covered in the protection aspect, which includes life insurance, disability, emergency funds and long-term care, Knoepfle said. Additionally, she checks if they have their estate planning, wills and power of attorneys completed.
She also said she works with clients to see if they are collecting wealth for their retirement or a given goal, such as buying a house.
“We do investments,” Knoepfle said. “We help them accumulate money.”
She added she’ll also assist her clients create distribution strategies for their funds after they retire and when they want to leave money to their families.
Knoepfle obtained several designations since switching careers.
She is a certified divorce financial analyst (CDFA), certification for long-term care (CLTC) and certified financial planner (CFP).
The first designation, CDFA, allows her to analyze the long-term financial impact of divorce for clients who might or are currently going through a separation.
CLTC focuses on the discipline of extended care planning. It provides Knoepfle the tools to discuss longevity and its consequences on a client’s family and finances.
Last, as a CFP, Knoepfle is held to a fiduciary standard for her clients, meaning she has to do what’s in their best interests. Knoepfle added she has always done this for customers before becoming a CFP.
Knoepfle said in the first four years of her job she studied almost non-stop, passing 16 tests to receive those titles. She said the CFP exam was the hardest one because it was a one-day, six-hour test, adding that the test was harder than the bar examination.
“We’re not just investing money managers (or) life insurance salespeople,” Knoepfle said. “We sit down with people telling us about their goals and aspirations are. We try to help them get there in a holistic approach.”
Involved in the community
Knoepfle has served on various nonprofit boards in Columbus.
Currently, she’s the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Board of Directors secretary. She's been on the board for the past six years. Additionally, Knoepfle is on Habitat’s faith relations committee.
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said Knoepfle has been a terrific asset for the organization.
“Melanie has been one of the strongest proponents for the growth of Habitat for Humanity of Columbus,” Peters said. “She has not let obstacles that can be overcome stop our development. Melanie is one of those people who have a vision for the future and the best part is her ability to articulate the path forward so that other people can see it as well. Many of us can see the potential. Melanie not only sees it but is able to convince people to come along for the ride.”
Peters also praised Knoepfle’s intelligence and “determination to get things done.”
Thrivent's corporate office is also a partner with Habitat. The financial company has provided half of the funds to the houses built in Columbus over the past six years, Knoepfle said.
“She’s tremendous (for Habitat),” said Ken Curry, who is a former Habitat board member alongside Knoepfle. “She’s always willing to help and willing to support. She’s a great person. Always positive.”
Knoepfle brings a similar attitude to her job, Curry added.
“She appreciates being able to help people in a positive way,” he said. “Her efforts on Habitat fit that perfectly.”
Previously, she served as a board member for Big Pals-Little Pals of Columbus, Center for Survivors and the Columbus Arts Council. While an attorney, Knoepfle assisted high school students with mock trials at Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High School.
Family life
Knoepfle is married to Mike Slizoski with whom she has a 13-year-old daughter, Malynn. Additionally, she has three stepchildren, Mackenzie, Mace and Michaela; a former foster daughter, Tiffany; and six grandchildren.
Including some in-laws, Knoepfle has seven children that she calls her “kids.” Those ages run the gamut, ranging from 13-33.
Although many of them are spread out, Knoepfle said she’s planning a big get-together at Zion National Park in Utah in September.
“I want everybody to be in one place so we can be all together in one place for a week,” she said.
Now versus then
Knoepfle said her friends thought she was crazy to switch careers in her 40s. But, for her, the difference between back then and now is a complete 180.
“Nobody was ever good when they came to see me (when I was a lawyer),” she said. “It was always the worst part of their lives where they walked through my door, reacting to something bad.
“Now that I’m a financial adviser and I’m helping people reach goals and be prospective with their lives, I can walk out into that waiting room and everybody is now happy to see me.”
Work has become more joyful for Knoepfle.
“It makes my life a lot less stressful and a lot happier,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.