BLAST FROM THE PAST: Columbus man's fire truck museum taking shape downtown

Dennis Hirschbrunner's family has a history of fighting fires, which instilled a passion for fire apparatuses in him at a young age. That passion has manifested over the years and now Hirschbrunner is in the process of opening the Columbus Area Fire Museum in the historic downtown district.
Hirschbrunner didn't always plan on starting a museum. He bought his first fire truck in 2013, a 1947 American LaFrance Pumper from the City of Columbus.
"They had it on auction thinking that a scrap dealer was going to buy it," Hirschbrunner recalled. "(Fellow Columbus resident) Fred Hoppe and I joined forces and we outbid the scrap dealers for it."
From there, the collection took off like a racehorse. After the 1947 American LaFrance, he purchased an America LaFrance Aerial Ladder. The third truck he purchased was a 1962 Snorkel Fire Truck, also from Columbus.
The 1962 truck held special significance to Hirschbrunner. It was the truck his father, Chuck Hirschbrunner, trained the pioneer hook and ladder members on. Dennis' grandfather, Charles, and brother, Dick, also found a career as firefighters.
He purchased his fourth truck, a 1956 Maxim, from a collector in Charlottesville, Virginia. The truck itself was originally from Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
After buying the fourth truck, Hirschbrunner and Hoppe decided to look into the idea of starting a museum in Columbus. he went and talked to local fire departments about showing their old trucks.
"I went and talked to the fire departments in Duncan and Bellwood and Lindsay and Silver Creek and some of the others and said, ‘look, we’ll take your old antique fire trucks so that gives you more room in your firehouse and we’ll display them here," Hirschbrunner said. "You retain the ownership. You can get them and drive them in a parade at any time. We’ll keep them here and display them for the public.' It was a win-win. It was a win for them and a win for us. Besides, my wife said I couldn’t buy any more fire trucks."
The trucks are currently held at the museum, 2304 13th St.
Hirschbrunner said it was built in 1915 by a group of Columbus businessmen who wanted to serve those traveling on the Lincoln Highway.
“It provided (those traveling) the opportunity to stop and have their vehicle service, change tires, whatever they needed to do. They could stop here and stay overnight,” he said.
Ed Nielsen purchased the building in the 1920s and ran a garage operation until the 1990s when the Ernst family then purchased the facility. Hoppe then took over ownership before Hirschbrunner purchased it.
The building is now officially owned by the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society, a 501c3 organization, Hirschbrunner created.
Hirschbrunner has now shifted his focus from acquiring trucks and other artifacts to preparing the building to be a museum. He started improving the outside of the building last year. That project is almost complete.
Some of the artifacts include an old-time gas pump, two street alarm boxes, helmets, nozzles and all kinds of gear.
So far he has painted the building fire engine red, put new overhead garage doors that look like old-style carriage house doors, installed new windows and poured a new sidewalk.
Hirschbrunner also cleaned out the basement.
The only things left for the outside include installing one more window and two pedestrian doors.
The museum didn't fund the project alone, receiving a grant from the visitor's bureau to make the improvements.
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said the grants are given out on projects that will improve or enhance visitors' experience.
"This one was a non-contingent grant," McNeil said. "The idea was it gives visitors another location to visit when they’re in town. There are requirements for these improvement grants that are mandated by Nebraska statute. They can be used for expanding and improving facilities at any existing visitor attraction."
The museum's outdoor projects started in August and wrapped up in October. Once those involved with the project install the last window and doors, they'll focus on the inside.
Despite help from the visitor's bureau for the outside, the museum still needs to raise funds for the inside. In the meantime, Hirschbrunner has some interesting ideas.
"Initially it’s going to be a working garage because we need to raise some fairly significant money ... to do the inside in a true museum," he said. "In the interim, we’re going to call this a working museum. We’re not going to do anything right now with the floors or the walls or any of that stuff."
Initially, the museum is going to focus on lighting, heating and plumbing. They also need to come up with a layout for how the truck will fit in the building.
"When we get it cleaned up again we’re going to have an open house fundraiser," Hirschbrunner said. "We’re thinking about a few ways to do fundraising events here and raise money."
He is also interested in possibly adding a few more small trucks if some other local communities would be willing to let them. So far he's reached out to Rising City, Shelby, Monroe and Platte Center.
"When we get things set up and get some of the other things we have in here out of here so we can figure out how many more trucks we can take," he said. "I think we can take at least four more small trucks."
One hurdle that Hirschbrunner was able to clear fairly easily was the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus affected many businesses, but it didn't prove to be too much of an issue for the museum. There is no official date for the opening of the museum but Hirschbrunner is hoping to have some group in later this year.
"It really didn’t. The biggest impact the pandemic had was on timing on getting some of the work done on the outside of the building," he said. "The building itself is over 105 years. We’ve had everything checked on it, the roof, the electrical, the hearting, the plumbing. Everything has been checked and is in really good shape and the building itself is solid as a rock."
Platte County Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said she is hoping the museum gives residents and visitors another option for entertainment in the area.
"I think it’s creating opportunities to stay in Columbus," she said. "There really isn’t much traveling and there’s a lot of things going on just in your own backyard. I think providing something like this allows that for things to do in Platte County Area.
"We don’t have oceans and mountains in Columbus so we need to create opportunities to encourage people to visit and stay in Columbus."
Because of its status as a nonprofit, donations made to the Preservation Society are tax exempt. Hirschbrunner said the Preservation Society is working towards creating a website that would have an option to make donations via PayPal. Until then, those wanting to donate can contact him at huskers947@gmail.com or 402-639-1720.
