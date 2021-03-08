BLAST FROM THE PAST: Columbus man's fire truck museum taking shape downtown

"Initially it’s going to be a working garage because we need to raise some fairly significant money ... to do the inside in a true museum," he said. "In the interim, we’re going to call this a working museum. We’re not going to do anything right now with the floors or the walls or any of that stuff."

Initially, the museum is going to focus on lighting, heating and plumbing. They also need to come up with a layout for how the truck will fit in the building.

"When we get it cleaned up again we’re going to have an open house fundraiser," Hirschbrunner said. "We’re thinking about a few ways to do fundraising events here and raise money."

He is also interested in possibly adding a few more small trucks if some other local communities would be willing to let them. So far he's reached out to Rising City, Shelby, Monroe and Platte Center.

"When we get things set up and get some of the other things we have in here out of here so we can figure out how many more trucks we can take," he said. "I think we can take at least four more small trucks."