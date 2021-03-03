Blighted area could become good use of land

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bulkley said the land will more likely switch owners and, pending approval, the area will be sold to another group. He added the group's goal with the land are unknown at this time.

By being deemed blighted, landowners will be able to use tax increment financing (TIF). TIF is a method that can be utilized for renovation, infrastructure and all-around improvement projects.

“(TIF) can be a tool to help redevelop that area,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.

She said even though the land is just outside of town limits, it falls under the city’s two-mile jurisdiction, which allowed the Council to vote that area as blighted. For the landowners to use TIF funds, they will have to voluntarily annex the land to the city limits, she added.

Bulkley and Vasicek both said the land has potential for impending projects. But by getting that area declared blighted, it provides landowners a chance to get funding more easily, Bulkley said.

“TIF will allow them to be more aggressive with their development plans,” he said.

This kind of financing isn’t anything new to the area. Bulkley said Walmart, Hy-Vee and Menards were all built in Columbus thanks to TIF.