Blighted area could become good use of land

The land just west of Columbus has been unusable for some time, but a recent Columbus City Council vote designating the area blighted could help the site become a designation spot.
The Council members recently voted that area - named Redevelopment Area 10, located near U.S. Highway 81 and Lost Creek Parkway - blighted following a substandard study from RDG Planning and Design.
The study recommended that that portion of town be declared both blighted and a substandard area that requires redevelopment. The research in turn found the land beyond repair and control and cannot be dealt with properly in its current condition.
The land was also discovered to host deteriorating buildings and unsafe and unsanitary conditions which include vegetation overgrowth. Additionally, the study found the area had a lack of sidewalks and unimproved on-site parking.
The area, according to data from the Platte County Assessor's Office, had eight unique landowners. This meant the ownership diversity presented a barrier on how to improve the land.
All of this met the criteria for the land to be designated as blighted.
The study also found Area 10 can be fixed if those issues were solved.
The proprietor of this land is also to change hands soon, according to Mayor Jim Bulkley.
Bulkley said the land will more likely switch owners and, pending approval, the area will be sold to another group. He added the group's goal with the land are unknown at this time.
By being deemed blighted, landowners will be able to use tax increment financing (TIF). TIF is a method that can be utilized for renovation, infrastructure and all-around improvement projects.
“(TIF) can be a tool to help redevelop that area,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
She said even though the land is just outside of town limits, it falls under the city’s two-mile jurisdiction, which allowed the Council to vote that area as blighted. For the landowners to use TIF funds, they will have to voluntarily annex the land to the city limits, she added.
Bulkley and Vasicek both said the land has potential for impending projects. But by getting that area declared blighted, it provides landowners a chance to get funding more easily, Bulkley said.
“TIF will allow them to be more aggressive with their development plans,” he said.
This kind of financing isn’t anything new to the area. Bulkley said Walmart, Hy-Vee and Menards were all built in Columbus thanks to TIF.
Bulkley said he believes that trend will continue with Area 10.
“I view TIF as a use for developers. Each one has to do it individually but it’s been a widely used tool in Columbus and it has been used very successfully,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.