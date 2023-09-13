The Butler County Supervisors approved during the Sept. 5 meeting an agreement between the county and the State of Nebraska to replace every stop sign in the county by the end of June 2025.

This agreement, which was approved in a 6-0 vote, is between the county and the Nebraska Department of Transportation. A grant will be used to fund the project, which will see every single stop sign within the county’s boundaries be replaced. Supervisor Ryan Svoboda was not present at the meeting.

In other action, the supervisors approved the following items:

• A mutual aid agreement for inter-local cooperation was OK’d in a 6-0 vote. The agreement allows for cooperation between the David City Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

• In a 6-0 vote, the supervisors agreed to hire local artist Dillon Krueger to paid an “In God we Trust” mural inside the Butler County Courthouse. The mural’s creation was approved in 2018, but has yet to be painted. The cost was set at $550 and payments would be funded not by the county, but by individual supervisors.

The next meeting of the supervisors is scheduled for 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18, inside the Butler County Courthouse, 451 N. Fifth St., David City.