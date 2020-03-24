CAUW creates fund for nonprofits
Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) has established a fund to help respond to the impact of COVID-19.

CAUW has established a COVID-19 fund specifically for nonprofits which directly helps those in need due to the impact of COVID-19. Area nonprofits can apply for funds through a simple application form which can be downloaded on our website (www.columbusareaunitedway.com) or Facebook page.

The Columbus Area United Way Board of Directors approved $10,000 to start the fund, with the intent the community will help support the fund in order to provide critical resources to nonprofits in Platte, Boone, Nance, Colfax, Polk and Butler Counties.

Donors can give at www.columbusunitedway.com and select the COVID-19 option, or mail a check to the Columbus Area United Way office at: P.O. Box 1372 Columbus, NE. 68601. Donors should write the word COVID-19 in the check memo. Donations can also be made through Columbus Area United Way Facebook COVID-19 fundraiser.

