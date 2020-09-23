CCC center named in honor of CCH

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central Community College Board of Governors has approved the external naming of the $13.1 million Center for Science and Technology on the Columbus Campus.

The Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology will be located in the East Education Building. Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) was awarded the naming rights in recognition of its financial and community support toward the multi-million-dollar project.

“We’re honored to contribute to this project which will not only benefit CCC students, but also the local business community,” said CCH president and CEO Mike Hansen. “The center will ensure that area students are well educated and well prepared to enter the workforce in health care or any career in the field of science and technology.”

The center will offer cutting-edge science and nursing labs and interactive learning spaces featuring state-of-the-art instructional technology to inform student learning outcomes and meet industry demands.

“The center will incorporate futuristic science and nursing labs, classrooms and meeting spaces,” said CCC-Columbus President Dr. Kathy Fuchser. “A virtual innovation lab will support programs across campus with virtual experiences and collaborative learning opportunities.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology will be held Oct. 22, on the Columbus Campus. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022.

