CCC honors 2 local educators

Two Central Community College-Columbus educators believe that receiving an honor in their name is more of a reflection of the tremendous work done at the local campus.

Central’s Karin Rieger and Dan Davidchik were two of 10 employees to recently receive the League Excellence Award from Central Community College’s League for Innovation, which has been around for over 50 years. The program, which recognizes staff among all its campuses, was created to honor educators’ innovation in learning, teaching, staff development and student success, according to a CCC press release.

One of the projects that Rieger, the college's associate dean of extended learning services, was praised for, the National Endowment of the Humanities, has special meaning to her.

The program brings community college faculty from all over the country to the Columbus campus for two weeks.

The attendees studied three local Native American tribes - Pawnee, Ponca and Omaha - whose historic lands are located in the Nebraska plains, Rieger said. They learned about the tribes’ past and meet with current tribal leadership, she added.

Rieger said the goal of the program was for the teachers to use the knowledge and include it in their college curriculum.