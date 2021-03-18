CCC honors 2 local educators

Two Central Community College-Columbus educators believe that receiving an honor in their name is more of a reflection of the tremendous work done at the local campus.
Central’s Karin Rieger and Dan Davidchik were two of 10 employees to recently receive the League Excellence Award from Central Community College’s League for Innovation, which has been around for over 50 years. The program, which recognizes staff among all its campuses, was created to honor educators’ innovation in learning, teaching, staff development and student success, according to a CCC press release.
One of the projects that Rieger, the college's associate dean of extended learning services, was praised for, the National Endowment of the Humanities, has special meaning to her.
The program brings community college faculty from all over the country to the Columbus campus for two weeks.
The attendees studied three local Native American tribes - Pawnee, Ponca and Omaha - whose historic lands are located in the Nebraska plains, Rieger said. They learned about the tribes’ past and meet with current tribal leadership, she added.
Rieger said the goal of the program was for the teachers to use the knowledge and include it in their college curriculum.
“I learned so much,” she said. “… It was probably one of the most rewarding projects that I’ve been involved with.”
Rieger was also praised for her work with the Central Honors Institute. This is a weeklong summer camp in which students going into the seventh and eighth grade learn math, science and creativity pursuits.
Rieger, who was on the original planning team for the project, said the camp is in its 18th year.
Her final project that received applause was the Verizon grant. This was another camp but a year-long program, offering girls entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grade the chance to learn about technology and future career fields in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
Davidchik, who’s a process control and instrumentation instructor, has spent many of his 16 years at Central helping to expand the mechatronics program.
The NSF grant provided the mechatronic programs at both CCC and South Central College. This also allowed educators to teach courses through distance-learning, Davidchik said.
He added these classes are geared toward Nebraska and Minnesota high schools in small or rural communities.
This isn’t the first NFS grant that the Columbus campus received.
Davidchik said that in 2009, the college was awarded Project Shine, which allowed them to work with business and industry leaders to create a dialogue between what’s being taught in the STEM field.
NSF grants also allowed Central to develop a processing instrumentation and control pathway, Davidchik said.
“That also allowed us to expose teachers and secondary schools in summer workshops to mechatronics,” he said. “We hosted awareness workshops for the three-four years before that grant concluded to make teachers more aware about careers in mechatronics.”
These kinds of programs were why CCC wanted to honor Davidchik and Rieger.
Rieger was awarded due to her involvement in national and statewide projects which include the National Endowment of the Humanity grant, the Central Honors Institute and the Verizon grant.
“It was indeed a privilege to receive this particular award,” said Rieger, who has been with CCC for 34 years. “I feel very honored. I really appreciate the recognition from the campus leadership.”
Meanwhile, Davidchik was given the honor in part to the implementation of several grants for CCC. Grants include the National Science Foundation (NSF) grant, which was made possible with a partnership with South Central College in Minnesota.
“It’s a great recognition of the effort we’ve put in for the last four years to build this mechatronics program,” said Davidchik, who’s taught at Central for 16 years. “… We’ve had a great team working together and we worked well with business and industry. I think the award is a recognition of that effort.”
CCC President Matt Gotschall, who nominated the 10 educators for the award, said he was “privileged” to select the recipients.
“They have each demonstrated leadership and excellence in their programming, research, grants, teaching and/or support for students,” Gotschall said, in a press release.
The educators both agreed they were thrilled to be distinguished by the community college.
“I work with so many great people who are on my team that I think they too should receive the same recognition,” Rieger said.
Added Davidchik: “Success breeds success. When you see the beginnings of something to start, and you get recognized for it, it makes it easier to take that next step. Whatever that next step may be. For us, in instrumentation, we just want to continue to grow more graduates in the community.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.