CCH program helps students with next step in life

St. Edward High School student Dominic Laska has not only learned important job skills at Columbus Community Hospital, but now has a better idea of what career to pursue.

He was one of five students who took part in a series of mock interviews for Project SEARCH on Thursday at Columbus Community Hospital (CCH). The program gives students with disabilities - who currently are interns at CCH - training and education which can lead to employment.

“It’s been going well,” said Laska, who was in the middle of the mock interviews. “I’m learning new skills along the way.”

Project SEARCH, which started at CCH 10 years ago, is a high school transition program for students from Educational Services Unit 7. The program is a combination of classroom instruction, job exploration and hands-on training through worksite rotations.

Such hands-on training included the recent mock interviews.

The event prepared the interns for real-world job interviews and provided them with feedback to better their performance before going into the next phase of their life, Project SEARCH Business Liaison Melinda Allen said.