Certain projects put on hold due to COVID-19

During Monday night’s regular meeting of the Columbus City Council, multiple purchase requests were put on hold due to COVID-19.
City Clerk Janelle Kline said these items included $65,804 for bleacher shade covers for Bradshaw Park softball fields; $19,850 for batting cage fencing also at Bradshaw Park; and $16,490 for a mower for the Columbus airport.
“We as a City don’t know how we’ll be affected by our tax recipients,” Ward 4 Alderman John Lour told the Telegram Tuesday. “If we see the taxes are not much impacted, we can bring it back (to Council).”
“We felt they were the types of items that could be put on hold,” noted Mayor Jim Bulkley. “That will be the approach we take for the next three to four weeks.”
Also put on hold due to COVID-19, Kline said, was a liquor license for a street festival that had been planned May 2 in front of 1270 27th Avenue. The applicant was Level One Properties.
Similarly, council members approved a loan forbearance agreement with Blazer Manufacturing, which produces track and field equipment.
Blazer had been utilizing two loans from the City’s 840 local economic development fund. The company has experienced a halt in business and requested a temporary suspension of loan repayments.
In other business, a bid in the amount of $1,591,311 to Gehring Construction & Ready Mix Co. for street improvements on 48th Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway.
A memorandum attached to the agenda states that improvements will include total reconstruction of the road to a three-lane street with work also being completed to sidewalks, striping and signage. The road will be made two lane near to the intersection of Lost Creek Parkway to match the north side of the Parkway.
Construction is slated to begin in August.
“It was in the budget so they went ahead,” noted Kline.
“That is to take care of the growth at Parkway,” said Bulkley. “We need to maintain city services.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
