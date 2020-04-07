Certain projects put on hold due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During Monday night’s regular meeting of the Columbus City Council, multiple purchase requests were put on hold due to COVID-19.

City Clerk Janelle Kline said these items included $65,804 for bleacher shade covers for Bradshaw Park softball fields; $19,850 for batting cage fencing also at Bradshaw Park; and $16,490 for a mower for the Columbus airport.

“We as a City don’t know how we’ll be affected by our tax recipients,” Ward 4 Alderman John Lour told the Telegram Tuesday. “If we see the taxes are not much impacted, we can bring it back (to Council).”

“We felt they were the types of items that could be put on hold,” noted Mayor Jim Bulkley. “That will be the approach we take for the next three to four weeks.”

Also put on hold due to COVID-19, Kline said, was a liquor license for a street festival that had been planned May 2 in front of 1270 27th Avenue. The applicant was Level One Properties.

Similarly, council members approved a loan forbearance agreement with Blazer Manufacturing, which produces track and field equipment.