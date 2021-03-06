Cheer team closes out unusual season as state runners-up

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s just a difficult market,” she said, adding the team’s finish is “quite the accomplishment.”

This was coming off a season in which the girls had to learn their routines twice as fast. The cheerleaders usually start to work in early June but because of COVID, they didn’t get together until mid-July.

Half of this year’s squad was new to the team, but even then they caught on fast, Kallweit said.

Still, they had a few hurdles to overcome.

The cheer team wasn’t able to do their routines at sporting events due to the pandemic, Braithwait said. The girls also couldn’t do a lot of their routine during practice because they were trying to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“It was difficult,” said Braithwait. “We ended up having kids who got sick with COVID. They weren’t able to be there so we didn’t always have everybody there.”

That was the case for state as one of the girls came down with mono before the competition, the cheerleading coach said.

But through all these challenges the girls were able to persevere.