Cheer team closes out unusual season as state runners-up

This year’s Columbus High School cheerleading season was an odd one as the team had less practice time and performing and doing social distance. When the cheer team went to the state, the girls thought a top-five position would be the best possible outcome.
But the Discoverers were able to pull off a program-best finish by ending up as the state runners-up in this year’s tournament held last month.
Assistant coach Amy Williams, who’s been with the team for 20 years, said this was Columbus' best finish since the state tournament began 14 years ago.
But no matter how past teams did at state, the students and coaches alike couldn’t believe this year’s results.
“Honestly, it was really unexpected,” said Kenzie Kallweit, one of the senior captains on the team. “But we felt super good about our routine.”
She added the team, which is comprised of 28 girls, was hoping to do one better than last year by taking fourth place this time around.
“We were completely blown away when we found out we were in second place,” Kallweit said.
“With COVID and everything else going on, (the state results) were an awesome finish to the end of the year,” head coach Ashley Braithwait said.
As a Class A school in cheerleading, Columbus was up against well-regarded teams from Omaha and Lincoln, Williams said.
“That’s just a difficult market,” she said, adding the team’s finish is “quite the accomplishment.”
This was coming off a season in which the girls had to learn their routines twice as fast. The cheerleaders usually start to work in early June but because of COVID, they didn’t get together until mid-July.
Half of this year’s squad was new to the team, but even then they caught on fast, Kallweit said.
Still, they had a few hurdles to overcome.
The cheer team wasn’t able to do their routines at sporting events due to the pandemic, Braithwait said. The girls also couldn’t do a lot of their routine during practice because they were trying to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“It was difficult,” said Braithwait. “We ended up having kids who got sick with COVID. They weren’t able to be there so we didn’t always have everybody there.”
That was the case for state as one of the girls came down with mono before the competition, the cheerleading coach said.
But through all these challenges the girls were able to persevere.
“They did an amazing job,” Braithwait said. “We adapted to what we have and what we could use and how we could do it. For the most part, they were able to do that. There was some disappointment but we tried to put our own twist to it and make it work. It ended up working out in the end.”
Kallweit said the state result shows the team’s resiliency.
“This team of girls was able to grow very close, even though we had a short amount of time,” she said. “We were able to put together something really cool. I could always tell when the girls were practicing outside of practice (and) we really needed to do that because we were short on time.”
