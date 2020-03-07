CHS guard and percussion to host HWAA tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This is the 10th year that we’ve had a drumline,” Peabody said. “In those 10 years, we’ve won the (HWAA) circuit title five times. Two years ago, we went to a regional and ended up being ranked in the top 20 drumlines in the country, so we said, ‘You know what? We should go to the world championships and see how we do.’”

CHS does not do a winds group, but Columbus’ own Tempest Winds will be joining in on the fun as one of the two independent teams. Tempest Winds, a product of the Arbor Arts Collective, is made up of a wide variety of students of different skill levels, from eighth-grade to college students. It’s difficult for Central Community College-Columbus band director Anthony Burnham to work with students from middle school to drinking age, but he finds a way to make it work.

“What’s nice about working with music students is that they’re so passionate about what they do,” Burnham said. “They’re going to work to help each other because they know how ensembles and group activities like this work. If there are people who are more experienced or have more knowledge about something, they will go the extra mile to help. It’s not really like anyone is holding anyone back, it’s more, ‘How can we make ourselves better?’”