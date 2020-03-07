CHS guard and percussion to host HWAA tournament

Columbus High School will host another Heartland Winter Arts Association competition at 4 p.m. Saturday in the CHS gym.
The event is the third of the 2020 season for the group, which involves schools from Omaha and Columbus, as well as independent groups like Tempest Winds and the Railmen, a percussion group. The HWAA produces indoor competitive events for color guard, percussion, and winds.
Like in the fall with the Columbus Marching Festival, CHS Band Director Jeff Peabody has been busy trying to juggle various obligations, including preparing his color guard and drumline to perform at the event and also plan out the event itself, trying to make as many people welcome as he can. He said he finds CHS to be a place that is perfect to host an event like this, having been successful in bidding for the events over the past few years.
“This is the third time that we’ve been able to host an (HWAA) event,” Peabody said. “Ever since we’ve moved into this facility, it seems well-suited to be able to host these types of events. You have to bid for these events, but we’ve been successful the last two years.”
The Columbus Color Guard will perform at 4:50 p.m., while the drumline is slated to perform at 6:02 p.m. The two groups have done some warm-up events in the HWAA and the Winter Guard International circuits. It’s a different showcase for Peabody and his different teams, as they attempt to make the jump toward world competition in Dayton, Ohio.
“This is the 10th year that we’ve had a drumline,” Peabody said. “In those 10 years, we’ve won the (HWAA) circuit title five times. Two years ago, we went to a regional and ended up being ranked in the top 20 drumlines in the country, so we said, ‘You know what? We should go to the world championships and see how we do.’”
CHS does not do a winds group, but Columbus’ own Tempest Winds will be joining in on the fun as one of the two independent teams. Tempest Winds, a product of the Arbor Arts Collective, is made up of a wide variety of students of different skill levels, from eighth-grade to college students. It’s difficult for Central Community College-Columbus band director Anthony Burnham to work with students from middle school to drinking age, but he finds a way to make it work.
“What’s nice about working with music students is that they’re so passionate about what they do,” Burnham said. “They’re going to work to help each other because they know how ensembles and group activities like this work. If there are people who are more experienced or have more knowledge about something, they will go the extra mile to help. It’s not really like anyone is holding anyone back, it’s more, ‘How can we make ourselves better?’”
In the same way, Peabody said he finds that his students want to work hard to become great at what they do. The drumline and the color guard didn’t become great by just sitting around, and it’s that work ethic that Peabody wants to show off to people during Saturday’s event.
“I’ve got the best job in town,” Peabody said. “Everybody who walks in my door wants to be good. The drumline kids, especially, they want to be great. Guard too, they want to be great. That makes my job a lot of fun. It also puts a lot of pressure on the adults to put the right things in front of these kids, to make sure they have a show that showcases what they’re great at.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.