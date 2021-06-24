City approves agreement between Viridis Chemical and state

The Columbus City Council approved a pair of resolutions Monday night between Viridis Chemical and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to improve the former’s facility.
Viridis Chemical, which is an ethanol and ethyl acetate producer that started up earlier this year, received a site and building development fund of up to $200,000. The money will go toward construction and improvements for the manufacturing facility, 3309 E. Eighth St. in Columbus.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek said, essentially, the city is a “middle man” between Viridis Chemical and the state.
Vasicek said Viridis Chemical acquired the property, where Prairie Catalytic LLC was previously located. She noted Viridis doesn’t have any connection with Prairie Catalytic.
Last year, Prairie Catalytic had asked for around $90,000 in funds from the city’s LB840 Economic Development Plan as reimbursements to assist with construction costs for water and sanitary sewer service lines.
But, during a City Council meeting in March 2020, it was announced Prairie Catalytic had allegedly committed a breach of contract by not complying with its permits; by discharging contaminates into the City sewer system in amounts considerably greater than the limits allowed; failing to conform with City ordinances, resolutions and state and federal laws; by failing to pretreat wastewater from its facility; and failing to immediately report any extraordinary discharge of sewage to the sewer line.
Around that same time, the City was informed Prairie Catalytic was in receivership, meaning a trustee is legally chosen to act as a custodian of a company’s assets or business operations.
Since then, Vasicek said during Monday's meeting, the City has worked with Viridis Chemical, helping clean up the Prairie Catalytic site before the former company purchased it.
“They’ve been very easy to work with,” Vasicek said. “… It’s gone very well.”
She added Viridis Chemical has been working with the State of Nebraska to become a useful production site.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said he met with the Viridis Chemical officials last year before they bought the site, discussing the history of the facility.
“We are very straightforward with them,” Bulkley said. “… So there’s never been anything hidden from them. They’ve been upfront with our staff.”
He added the company “appears to be wanting to do things properly and in the right manner. That’s all we can ask.”
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said at Monday's meeting Viridis has shown an attentiveness for the community, like applying to become a Chamber member.
“They’re very interested and reaching out and being in the community,” Brunswick said. “I’m very excited to have them come back in and use that facility.”
