City approves agreement between Viridis Chemical and state

Around that same time, the City was informed Prairie Catalytic was in receivership, meaning a trustee is legally chosen to act as a custodian of a company’s assets or business operations.

Since then, Vasicek said during Monday's meeting, the City has worked with Viridis Chemical, helping clean up the Prairie Catalytic site before the former company purchased it.

“They’ve been very easy to work with,” Vasicek said. “… It’s gone very well.”

She added Viridis Chemical has been working with the State of Nebraska to become a useful production site.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he met with the Viridis Chemical officials last year before they bought the site, discussing the history of the facility.

“We are very straightforward with them,” Bulkley said. “… So there’s never been anything hidden from them. They’ve been upfront with our staff.”

He added the company “appears to be wanting to do things properly and in the right manner. That’s all we can ask.”