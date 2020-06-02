City eyes some reopen dates

The City of Columbus on Tuesday announced plans for some of its facilities to reopen soon.
Over the previous two-and-a-half-months, the City of Columbus has taken proactive action to abide by the Directed Health Measures as they pertain to public use of City facilities and the City’s operation as an employer and business.
The City stressed its thanks to residents and employees for their patience and understanding during what it called "a difficult time," noting it will continue to implement Directed Health Measures as some facilities reopen June 8.
Open effective June 8
City-owned parks, park equipment and outdoor sports facilities.
-The City will not be sanitizing/cleaning the facilities and equipment in the parks. Any use of the same presents an inherent risk of exposure to and contracting COVID-19 and a novel coronavirus to all individuals involved. By choosing to use, conduct, and/or participate in activities in the parks, and sports facilities, you are accepting that risk for yourself and children (if any).
Closed
The following facilities will remain closed on June 8th. All Departments are working on plansfor re-opening in the coming weeks. Those plans will be released to the public when they are finalized.
-Columbus Community Center
o The Community Center continues to deliver meals to homes.
- Columbus Public Library and Platte County Bookmobile Service
o The Library continues to offer curbside pickup.
- Columbus Aquatic Center
- Columbus Area Transit
o CAT continues to deliver groceries Monday-Friday.
People can call closed facilities during regular business hours to speak with available staff.
Controlled Access Facilities:
- City Hall
- Columbus Police Department
- Columbus Fire Department
Concerned about COVID-19?
