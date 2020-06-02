City eyes some reopen dates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The City of Columbus on Tuesday announced plans for some of its facilities to reopen soon.

Over the previous two-and-a-half-months, the City of Columbus has taken proactive action to abide by the Directed Health Measures as they pertain to public use of City facilities and the City’s operation as an employer and business.

The City stressed its thanks to residents and employees for their patience and understanding during what it called "a difficult time," noting it will continue to implement Directed Health Measures as some facilities reopen June 8.

Open effective June 8

City-owned parks, park equipment and outdoor sports facilities.

-The City will not be sanitizing/cleaning the facilities and equipment in the parks. Any use of the same presents an inherent risk of exposure to and contracting COVID-19 and a novel coronavirus to all individuals involved. By choosing to use, conduct, and/or participate in activities in the parks, and sports facilities, you are accepting that risk for yourself and children (if any).

Closed