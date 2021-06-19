City mulls course for Quail Run, Van Berg

When it comes to the Quail Run and Van Berg Golf courses, Doug Dunbar loves talking about each one’s intricacies.
“For 18 holes (at Quail Run), the backside is all cut through cottonwoods ... along the Loup River. It’s really nice back there. As far as the golf goes, it’s very challenging. … The greens run fast,” said Dunbar, who's been a golf pro at both sites since 2006. “… (Van Berg) is kind of a challenge. Van Berg has been getting a lot busier. There’s more to do.”
Quail Run hasn't had all 18 holes available since 2018, following the 2019 flood. But that will change next spring when the golf course will be back to its normal hole numbers.
But discussion surrounding the future of Quail Run, 327 S. Fifth St., and Van Berg, 560 Van Berg Drive, was brought up during the Columbus City Council’s Committee as a Whole June 7 meeting.
Council members talked about a few different options for the golf course but ultimately OK'd Dunbar’s contract for another year and allowing him the authority to set rates. Additionally, the council wanted city staff to do a request for proposal (RFP), collecting information for the next year on what an independent contractor could do for the golf courses.
Still, some attendees of that meeting asked why golf is always the subject of financial losses for the city while other amenities are in a similar situation.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram Friday afternoon while it may seem like the golf community is “picked on,” the city has to look at its different facilities like the Pawnee Plunge and the Aquatic Center.
“There have been things brought up and things citizens have asked about the golfing expenditures,” Bulkley said. “Like anything, it should be looked at from time to time to evaluate it. How are we doing in the operation of golf?
“… It’s naïve to think that you shouldn’t look at those facilities and see what you can do better. That’s the goal that we have to have.”
Golf is also in a different situation as the courses have fixed rates for those who want to play while a baseball field is a typically free amenity, Bulkley said.
He added there are other golf courses nearby, making it easier to compare them, which is why the outdoor activity is brought up more frequently.
“Those are things people recognize so it is looked at that way,” Bulkley said.
He added the city has never said Van Berg and Quail Run has to earn a certain amount.
“The point was, ‘What is acceptable?’” Bulkley said, adding the June 7 meeting’s goal was to give the council a direction in which they want to go with the two courses.
Meanwhile, the city will look into independent contractors for the next year.
But during the meeting, City Administrator Tara Vasicek presented independent contractor Landscapes Unlimited (LU), out of Lincoln. The City of Grand Island recently contracted LU to operate its golf course, Jackrabbit Run.
LU told City of Columbus that the company can get Quail Run and Van Berg to a positive net operation after four years. This could be done by applying the same plan used for Jackrabbit Run, in which rounds of golf can be increased and fees adjusted to an average of $2.50, the business noted.
But Vasicek said there is no capital in the Landscapes Unlimited pro forma, meaning the city would be responsible for any losses.
Vasicek said in an interview Tuesday that she doesn’t know if the council will end up going that route within a year.
“There’s always lots of questions about what’s the best way to operate the courses,” she said. “That depends on what the council’s goal is with golf.”
Council members also thought over implementing a five-year 2% rate increase or removing season passes but ultimately went with looking more into the RFP option.
Bulkley said there is a myriad of choices available, pointing to a possible outcome in which the city owns and leases the land for $1 a year while another business runs the golf courses. This is the case with courses in David City and Grant.
Vasicek said it’s important that the city offers several “quality of life” options, listing golf, the Aquatic Center, parks, baseball fields and tennis courts as a few examples.
“All of those things add to the quality of life in a community,” Vasicek said. “Ultimately, like what I said in the meeting, what the council wants to invest in for quality of life amenities, we do that.”
However, golf has been quite popular even in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vasicek and Dunbar both said.
Dunbar said he saw around 50-100 new golfers come to Quail Run and Van Berg. Those same people didn’t just play once as they’ve become regulars, going as far as joining league teams, Dunbar noted.
“It was incredible, the number of new faces,” he said.
While the city staff said they have enjoyed seeing new folks try out the golf course, they added they are excited to have Quail Run fully operational next spring.
Currently, seven of the normal 18 holes are used while the putting and chipping greens were converted to make room for nine, Public Property Director Doug Moore said.
The ones not in use suffered from flood damage, where some of them were submerged in 13-foot water. Large chunks of ice also came through, scalping the ground and leaving marks on the trees, Moore said.
“They would scrape the bark off the trees so you could tell how high the ice was,” Moore said.
Additionally, there had been 12 feet of silt in some areas of Quail Run, he added.
The project to fix the flood damage is currently on schedule, Moore said.
Beginning next week, Moore said crews are going to sod the tee boxes and greens. Following that, they are planning on seeding the fairways.
Moore added the hope is to work on the concrete pathways, starting in a few weeks.
Dunbar said once the other holes open up, golfers are going to experience a whole different part of the course.
“They can’t wait,” Dunbar said. “… I just can’t imagine how busy it will be.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.