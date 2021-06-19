City mulls course for Quail Run, Van Berg

Still, some attendees of that meeting asked why golf is always the subject of financial losses for the city while other amenities are in a similar situation.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram Friday afternoon while it may seem like the golf community is “picked on,” the city has to look at its different facilities like the Pawnee Plunge and the Aquatic Center.

“There have been things brought up and things citizens have asked about the golfing expenditures,” Bulkley said. “Like anything, it should be looked at from time to time to evaluate it. How are we doing in the operation of golf?

“… It’s naïve to think that you shouldn’t look at those facilities and see what you can do better. That’s the goal that we have to have.”

Golf is also in a different situation as the courses have fixed rates for those who want to play while a baseball field is a typically free amenity, Bulkley said.

He added there are other golf courses nearby, making it easier to compare them, which is why the outdoor activity is brought up more frequently.