Club Notes

The Catholic Daughters of the America’s Court of the Little Flower #988 met at 6:30 p.m. on June 14, 2021 at the St. Bon’s Parish Center with 43 members present.

In the absence of Regent Pat Cieloha, who is critically ill, the messing was brought to order by Vice Regent, Lugene Torczon. Our chaplain, Fr. Mike Swanton, led us in a decade of the rosary for Pat. The minutes of the May meeting and the treasurer’s report were both read and approved. Our treasurer, Laurie Hergott presented bills to be paid by the court for banquet expenses. These were approved and will be paid.

The Anniversary Banquet was held on June 4 at the V.F.W. hall with 45 attendees, including three state officers and two of their spouses. Three members were honored for reaching the milestone of 50 years of membership. They were presented with corsages, 50-year pins, and special candles. These members were Cathy Sansoni, Joan V. Sokol, and Monica Veik. All members who were deceases since our last banquet were remembered in a special way with a candle lit memorial table and the reading of their names and years of membership. Lugene thanked all who attended the banquet.