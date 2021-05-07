Columbus Arts Council hosts pop-up art shows at local businesses

Amy Tomasevicz may have retired as an art teacher seven years ago, but her passion for making pottery continues to this day.
The former educator - who had stops at Aquinas, Shelby-Rising City, Columbus and Osceola High schools- said after teaching for 43 years, she went “full force” into pottery following her retirement. As of today, she and about six others rent out a space to work on different items.
“This is my full-time hobby,” Tomasevicz said, before adding jokingly, “Is that how we would describe it?”
This month, some of her pottery work is on display around Columbus.
The Columbus Arts Council, along with local businesses, is hosting pop-up shows featuring local artists’ creations. The show began Tuesday and ends Monday, May 31.
The art can be found at The Broken Mug, 2200 28th Ave.; Dusters, 2804 13th St.; The Evans House, 2204 14th St.; and Cork & Barrel, 1354 27th Ave.
In addition to Tomasevicz, area artists Lois Smith and Diane Noonan, as well as several Central Community College-Columbus students, have their works featured.
Generally, an artist has about three to five pieces on display at a business. For example, CCC-Columbus students' artwork are currently displayed at Cork & Barrel.
But, in a couple of weeks, the displays will be moved to other participating businesses, Columbus Arts Council Board of Directors President Linda Wheatley said.
Wheatley said this pop-up show is new for the organization.
Previously, the Columbus Arts Council hosted exhibits at the Columbus Public Library, featuring artists throughout the state. But since the library is being demolished to make way for a new community building, the organization decided to try something different this year.
“We used to host shows all the time in our gallery,” Wheatley said. “We had a beautiful gallery. We had about 10 to 12 shows a year.”
Wheatley said the board had to be creative in how to carry on such an exhibit.
“We had to do something to continue our mission, which is to bring art to the community,” said Wheatley, whose artwork is also included in the pop-up show. “… This gives artists a venue to show their work. Plus, it puts their work in front of the community.”
Tomasevicz isn’t a stranger when it comes to having her pottery showcased.
She said she used to have an art show at her home in which she sold some of her pieces.
“It’s part of my thing (of) getting it out to the public,” Tomasevicz said. “That way I can hopefully sell some and get paid to make some more.”
Wheatley said the Art Council board hopes residents and visitors alike enjoy seeing those kinds of work at the pop-up show.
“It’s like a little surprise sprinkled here or there,” Wheatley said.
