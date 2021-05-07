Columbus Arts Council hosts pop-up art shows at local businesses

But, in a couple of weeks, the displays will be moved to other participating businesses, Columbus Arts Council Board of Directors President Linda Wheatley said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wheatley said this pop-up show is new for the organization.

Previously, the Columbus Arts Council hosted exhibits at the Columbus Public Library, featuring artists throughout the state. But since the library is being demolished to make way for a new community building, the organization decided to try something different this year.

“We used to host shows all the time in our gallery,” Wheatley said. “We had a beautiful gallery. We had about 10 to 12 shows a year.”

Wheatley said the board had to be creative in how to carry on such an exhibit.

“We had to do something to continue our mission, which is to bring art to the community,” said Wheatley, whose artwork is also included in the pop-up show. “… This gives artists a venue to show their work. Plus, it puts their work in front of the community.”

Tomasevicz isn’t a stranger when it comes to having her pottery showcased.

She said she used to have an art show at her home in which she sold some of her pieces.