Columbus City Council sets clean-up days

In the past, the City had a similar event on the first Saturday of May but this service was discontinued many years ago.

One of the reasons why it stopped was because people would seemingly accumulate all their garbage for a year and then bring it to the annual free clean-up day, Sliva and Bulkley said.

“As hard as it is to believe, people would save their trash … for a year and would utilize that one day,” Sliva said. “You would see it over and over. I think we’ve kind of broken that chain down.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bulkley told The Telegram on Tuesday that the occasion wasn’t being “used as appropriate as we thought at the time.”

He added another concern back then was because the clean-up day was only once a year, a large crowd would form and create long lines and traffic.

But having the event spread over four days will alleviate some of those concerns, Bulkley said.

The mayor also said city staff will work with the Columbus Police Department and the transfer station to minimize any possible traffic congestion.

“We thought it was worth trying to bring back and try to bring it back by avoiding some of the headaches that were caused,” Bulkley said.