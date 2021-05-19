Columbus City Council sets clean-up days

Columbus residents will have a chance next month to dispose of unwanted trash for free as part of clean-up days.
The Columbus City Council approved a resolution during its Monday night regular meeting that will allow locals to dump any rubbish, trash, small limbs or branches no longer than 3 inches, yard waste, metal and appliances without Freon at the Columbus Transfer Station, 570 14th Ave. Residents will be able to do so from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11 and 18 and from 8 a.m. to noon on June 12 and 19.
“We want to give the people the opportunity to clean up their stuff,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said during the meeting. “Here is that opportunity. … It’s something that we believe can help our community and clean up the community. So let’s hope the public buys in.”
Public Works Director Chuck Sliva stressed this event is for residents only and that no commercial business will be allowed to dispose of the waste for free.
Staff will check all vehicles entering the facility, verifying that the person lives within the city limits. This will be validated with residents providing their driver’s license with a Columbus address and a utility bill.
The Public Works Department is also asking for locals to not bring household hazardous materials, paint, batteries, shingles, electronics, tires or liquids of any kind.
In the past, the City had a similar event on the first Saturday of May but this service was discontinued many years ago.
One of the reasons why it stopped was because people would seemingly accumulate all their garbage for a year and then bring it to the annual free clean-up day, Sliva and Bulkley said.
“As hard as it is to believe, people would save their trash … for a year and would utilize that one day,” Sliva said. “You would see it over and over. I think we’ve kind of broken that chain down.”
Bulkley told The Telegram on Tuesday that the occasion wasn’t being “used as appropriate as we thought at the time.”
He added another concern back then was because the clean-up day was only once a year, a large crowd would form and create long lines and traffic.
But having the event spread over four days will alleviate some of those concerns, Bulkley said.
The mayor also said city staff will work with the Columbus Police Department and the transfer station to minimize any possible traffic congestion.
“We thought it was worth trying to bring back and try to bring it back by avoiding some of the headaches that were caused,” Bulkley said.
Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said she’s glad the City is holding clean-up days.
“I think it’ll be extremely utilized by residents,” Oceguera said. “… We here at the office are definitely excited about this coming back.”
Bulkley said after the clean-up days, the City will evaluate it and see how things can improve.
“I think it’s good to do this but we just have to figure out the best way to do it,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.