Columbus Community Hospital reopens gift shop

The Columbus Community Hospital’s gift shop can be seen as a place of comfort for patients and guests alike, according to CCH Director of Volunteering and Guest Services Angie Ramaekers.

“We love that we can be a service for patients and visitors,” Ramaekers said. “We love that we are an extension of our health care team and offering a little bit of an oasis for visitors to come down and get a little break.”

On Thursday, the hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce for the renovated gift shop. The store was expanded and more lighting and new items were added.

The store offers baptism gowns, snacks, handbags from Spain, home décor items like jewelry and more. Ramaekers said the gift shop also has fresh flowers available, which is the first time the store is offering them.

“That’s a really exciting addition,” she said.

The gift shop - which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday - isn’t only for patients and visitors - it’s also available to the public. However, the hospital staff said those times are expected to expand to the evening and weekends.