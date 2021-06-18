Columbus Community Hospital reopens gift shop

The Columbus Community Hospital’s gift shop can be seen as a place of comfort for patients and guests alike, according to CCH Director of Volunteering and Guest Services Angie Ramaekers.
“We love that we can be a service for patients and visitors,” Ramaekers said. “We love that we are an extension of our health care team and offering a little bit of an oasis for visitors to come down and get a little break.”
On Thursday, the hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce for the renovated gift shop. The store was expanded and more lighting and new items were added.
The store offers baptism gowns, snacks, handbags from Spain, home décor items like jewelry and more. Ramaekers said the gift shop also has fresh flowers available, which is the first time the store is offering them.
“That’s a really exciting addition,” she said.
The gift shop - which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday - isn’t only for patients and visitors - it’s also available to the public. However, the hospital staff said those times are expected to expand to the evening and weekends.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Chamber Vice President Sharyle Sands said of the gift shop. “It’s just another retail avenue for our community, whether if it’s buying children’s books or soft stuffed animals. I think it’s just a nice addition, especially right here in the hospital. We love serving our members so that’s why we’re here today.”
The gift shop renovation is part of the CCH’s $35 million expansion and improvements to the facility.
“We looked at our space (the gift shop) to be able to expand, grow, lighten and brighten our space,” Ramaekers said. “And (we're a) part of that.”
The expansion consisted of maternal-child health and surgical services. Some other smaller projects were included, such as bringing the CCH Foundation and volunteering and guest services down to the first floor, Ramaekers said.
The Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary originally opened the gift shop. That entity hosted various fundraisers for the hospital over 40 years, Ramaekers said.
But when the Auxiliary disbanded, the CCH’s volunteer services and the Auxiliary helpers merged to take on the gift shop.
“We took what the Auxiliary has started and have grown it to what it is now,” Ramaekers said. “We are really grateful for the years of leadership that the Auxiliary had to have this vision to get it started.”
Ramaekers said she is happy the store is available to the public.
“We love having the gift shop open,” Ramaekers said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.