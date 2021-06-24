 Skip to main content
Columbus Days back this year with Dr. Seuss theme
Columbus Days back this year with Dr. Seuss theme

Columbus Days Parade

Jon Stopak with BigIron Auctions leads a float during a previously held Columbus Days parade. This year's Columbus Days is returning after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Columbus Days will return this year after it was canceled in 2020, and local officials believe this year’s theme is an accurate representation of what people want to do post-COVID-19-pandemic.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said the theme is, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” named after the Dr. Seuss children's book.

The Columbus Days committee came up with the theme based on the previous year as several people were stuck at home due to the pandemic, Fischer said.

“They (the Columbus Days committee) thought that was a great one because after COVID, all the places we can go now,” Fischer said. “It was a perfect tie-in.”

The annual summertime event will be held Aug. 13-15 at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. Some of the activities on tap will include the Columbus Barbecue Classic, live music, a corn hole tournament, baby contest, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, a car show, a parade and more.

Additionally, the Columbus Area United Way Lazy River Duck Run, a color run, turtle races and the running of the Frankfurter wiener dog races will occur.

Fischer said the Columbus Days committee is still finalizing some of the details for the event.

“We are so excited that Columbus Days is happening again this year,” Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said, adding the 2021 theme “is fitting."

“The committee is working to put together a fun-filled event and like so many others it takes an army of volunteers.”

This isn't the only event the Chamber is holding this summer.

Red, White, KaBoom! is returning next month as an aerial only show, which starts at 10 p.m. on July 3 at Columbus High School. Music, which will be synced with the fireworks show, will be aired on KLIR.

Fischer said folks are ready to be able to attend these kinds of occasions. Fischer said when she was at the Cattlemen’s Ball, which was held in Columbus earlier this month, she noticed how happy attendees were to enjoy live music again.

“You can tell how excited people were to be out and about and seeing people and enjoying music,” Fischer said. “I think Columbus needs to follow that theme. People are going to be glad to be out and about and enjoying what Columbus has to offer.”

Fischer said she’s glad Columbus Days can be such a comfort.

“The committee is super excited to bring it back this year,” Fischer said. “It’s been a wonderful experience so far.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

