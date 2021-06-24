Columbus Days back this year with Dr. Seuss theme

“The committee is working to put together a fun-filled event and like so many others it takes an army of volunteers.”

This isn't the only event the Chamber is holding this summer.

Red, White, KaBoom! is returning next month as an aerial only show, which starts at 10 p.m. on July 3 at Columbus High School. Music, which will be synced with the fireworks show, will be aired on KLIR.

Fischer said folks are ready to be able to attend these kinds of occasions. Fischer said when she was at the Cattlemen’s Ball, which was held in Columbus earlier this month, she noticed how happy attendees were to enjoy live music again.

“You can tell how excited people were to be out and about and seeing people and enjoying music,” Fischer said. “I think Columbus needs to follow that theme. People are going to be glad to be out and about and enjoying what Columbus has to offer.”

Fischer said she’s glad Columbus Days can be such a comfort.

“The committee is super excited to bring it back this year,” Fischer said. “It’s been a wonderful experience so far.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

