It's that time of year again, and the local community should prepare to enjoy a weekend long full of events celebrating Columbus, put on by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Columbus Days will return to the downtown area with most events taking place in or around Frankfort Square, Thursday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 13, and this year's theme is "Lights, Camera, Action!"

Director of Marketing and Communications at the chamber, Ginger Willard, stated the community can expect a variety of events for this year's Columbus Days, including the return of community favorites.

"We have a jam-packed schedule this year, and I wish I could attend them all," Willard said. "The traditional favorites are back, so make sure not to miss the barbecue classic, street dances and parades. Also, the Friday Night Parade is back by popular demand."

Kicking the weekend off on Thursday, Aug. 10, will be the Columbus Community Band at 7 p.m. to be followed by the Platte Valley Playhouse Play of "Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz." Both events will be held at Frankfort Square.

More events will begin Friday, Aug. 11, and Willard stated a new event this year are the cornhole tournaments for both teenagers and adults at 7 p.m. Both contests will be single elimination, and cash prizes will be awarded. There is no entry fee for the teen competition; however, competitors must dress like their favorite movie duo. For adults, the cost is $40 for a team, and teams must bring their own bags. Participants can register online on the chamber's website.

Occurring simultaneously is the Pet Show. Executive Director of the Platte Valley Humane Society, which does business as the Paws and Claws Adoption Center, Deb Potter encourages pet owners to come out to celebrate their animals and support the shelter.

"The event is a small fundraiser for the Paws and Claws, but it's all for the fun and enjoyment of seeing everybody with their family pet. We see a lot of sad pets at the shelter sometimes, so as volunteers it's a highlight to see pets that are loved by their families," Potter said. "Also, the pets will surprise you, too."

The entry fee is $5 per event, and Potter stated those interested should pre-register by filling out a form online at pawsandclawnsne.org or in-person at 2124 13th St. Mail applications to their Columbus P.O. Box 251 or drop-off at their location.

The Night Parade will conclude the evening at 9:30 p.m.

Opening Saturday, Aug. 12, is the 32nd Annual All Ford Car Show with registration from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $20. President of the Platte Valley Mustang Club Craig Johnson stated the cars will be displayed along the square for all to see.

"We anticipate around 100 cars, and there should be a large collection of Fords and Lincoln Mercurys," Johnson said. "Trophies will be awarded based on the year of the car and what was done to it."

Those interested in something "cuter" can enter the "I'm a Little Cutie" Baby Contest for children birth to 18 months old. Judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $15 and registration forms should be sent to the CASA Office, 2610 14th St. in Columbus, by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10; forms are also available at casaconnectionne.com.

Those looking to compete in an event can participate in the Ice Cream Eating Championship at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per entry, and winners will receive Columbus Bucks cash.

Musical performances will also fill Saturday including the Columbus Jazz Orchestra at 1 p.m.; the band 2nd Time Around at 3 p.m.; and Freedom Road and Thudwicker at 7:30 p.m.

Children can also celebrate with a Kids Party from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the 26th Avenue South Tent and the Teen Karaoke and Dance from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., which will end the day.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the community can enjoy the Turtle Races, an event that Head Organizer Marv Olmer says will be the final one.

"I'd like to keep seeing it go, but we have done it for nearly 30 years," Olmer said. "It's a fun event, though, and we usually get over 150 entries. It just gives the kids a chance to get involved in nature."

Olmer stated participants can either bring their own turtles or compete with a provided turtle. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the races will follow at 11 a.m.

Another competition for pets begins at noon with the "Running of the Frankfurters" Weiner Dog Races. Registration is $10 and will last from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Dogs will be divided on age and will race 25 yards with prizes for the winners. This is also a fundraiser for Paws and Claws.

Tying the entire weekend together is the Columbus Days Parade at 3 p.m., which will travel downtown.

While each day will have different events, there will be constants throughout the weekend.

Inflatables will be present in the Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The community will also be able to enjoy performances from the local dance studios; Lynette's will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday; Barb's at 11 a.m. Saturday; and iDance at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Willard noted her excitement for this year's Columbus Days and the opportunity it provides for the community.

"Every year our goal is the same -- to unite the community for a weekend of good food and music, entertainment and friendly competitions. However, the event is more than just a celebration. It's about creating lasting memories while continuing a community tradition that brings people closer together," Willard concluded.