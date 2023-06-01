Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Summer is in session, and with the numerous activities for community members to enjoy these next few months, be prepared to get outside and enjoy the sun.

The City of Columbus Parks and Recreation will host a series of free events for all ages at Frankfort Square. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets for each of the following events.

Kicking off the summer fun will be the Movies in the Park around dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.), which will occur Fridays in June, July and the first week of August. The first movie will be “Wizard of Oz.” Century 21 will provide popcorn during the first movie event and every other week going forward. A funnel cake truck will also be present.

The Parks and Recreation Concert Series will return throughout the summer on 7 p.m., Saturdays, where Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy Eckhardt explained local bands will provide live music to the downtown area. The first event will be June 3 featuring Deja Vu.

Additionally, Lawn Chairs on the Square will return to downtown starting 6 p.m., June 8 and continuing on Thursdays with the local dance studio performances.

Outside of Frankfort Square, the Parks and Recreation will provide opportunities for children to spend time outside, including an Itty-Bitty Summer Camp. The camp will be three-days a week, each with a different theme starting at 9 a.m. to noon, June 5 through June 8 with Superhero Week. The cost is $50 a week for children in kindergarten through third grade. Eckhardt explained the camp will meet at Pawnee Park at the Island.

“Each day will have a different theme,” Eckhardt said. “From ‘Make-It Monday’ and ‘Take-a-Trip Tuesday to ‘Water Wednesdays’ and ‘Tire-us-out Thursday’, there will be a lot for the kids to do outside of playing on playgrounds or going to the pool.”

Children can also participate in the Pop-Up Rec series as the Parks and Recreation department travels to different parks across Columbus on alternating Mondays and Wednesday one week, and Tuesdays and Thursdays the following week. The cost is $5 a day. The first event will be 2 to 5 p.m. June 6 and June 8 at Glur Park, 26th Ave and 28th St., where children will play soccer that Tuesday and basketball Thursday.

“We wanted to provide kids with the tools to learn an activity or sport, so when we aren’t there they can go out within the neighborhood and play those games,” Eckhardt said.

There will also be a few opportunities for community members to get active this summer with Columbus hosting two race events. The first running event will be the 5k and 10k Rock ‘n’ Run 9 a.m. June 17. The race will begin at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverers Dr., and end at Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave. The cost is $40 for both the 10k and 5k. KwELITE Real State will host the race as a fundraiser for Sammy Superheroes, and Relator Lisa Saenz encourages community members to register this week, adding, if there is not enough interest, the event is subject to cancellation.

"We are pushing for at least 100 people to register," Saenz said. "Sammy Superheroes is close to our hearts, and we want to raise awareness for childhood cancer, giving back to the community and keep the dollars local."

According to Saenz, everyone is welcome to run, walk, ride a bike, bring their kids or push a stroller. Each participant will receive a half-priced concert ticket to ACC Entertainment's Bash on the Track at Ag Park and bagels, coffee and a medal following the race.

The second running race will be the Bob Lauterbach Memorial Downtown Run-Around on July 21 and 22. A free Junior 1-mile Run-Around will be held on the at 7 p.m., July 21, Lake Esther for children younger than 12. Children can register at the day of the race. The following day, a 5-mile and 2-mile walk and run will be held at 8 a.m., July 22, at Glur’s Tavern, 2301 11th St.

The cost is $30 for the 2-mile and $35 for the 5-mile through July 2. Register online at getmeregistered.com. There will be no late or race-day entries this year.

Other community events happening this summer include:

The String Beans! Hosted by the Columbus Public Library at Frankfort Square 10:30 a.m. to noon, June 6.

Platte Center Fire Department Street Dance will be held 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 10. This event will include food trucks and live music. There is a $10 cover charge for camping reservations at Little Village. Call Joe Hanson at 402-270-1422 for camping information or to reserve your spot.

“Italian Nights” cooking class will take place 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 13 at the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St. Cost $15. Register at 402-562-4462.

Oak Room of Columbus fifth anniversary Outdoor Street Party 5 p.m. to midnight, June 16 with live music and food. Free admission.

Yappy Hour 6 to 8 p.m., Mondays in July. Bring furry friends to play at Bark Park, 6162 18th Ave.

Red, White, Kaboom! Firework event at 10 p.m., July 3, Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Dr.

Platte County Fair from July 5 to July 9 at Ag Park, 822 15th St. For more information visit agpark.com.

Annual Butterfly Release on 10:30 a.m. to noon, July 8, at the Columbus Community Hospital Southwest Lawn.

Henna Tattoos at the Columbus Public Library at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., July 27.

Drop-in Rec kickball Nights Under the Lights at Gerrard Park for adults on July 28. Cost is $10.

Annual Columbus Days on August 10 through 13 at Frankfort Square.