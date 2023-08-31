The Columbus Police Department (CPD) has been fully cleared by a Platte County grand jury of any responsibility or criminal liability for the death of an in-custody person on April 10, 2023.

Platte County Deputy Attorney Jose Rodriguez issued a press release on Aug. 28 with the findings of the Aug. 23 grand jury. The grand jury had been called to probe the in-custody death of Gerald “Jerry” Swirczek, 60, of Columbus, who died while in police custody on Monday, April 10.

“The Platte County Grand Jury ultimately returned a ‘no true bill,’" a finding which Rodriguez said in a telephone interview means there was no responsibility nor criminal actions on the part of the Columbus Police Department officers.

Columbus Chief of Police Charles Sherer said the death of Swirczek was, “very tragic,” and the incident was unfortunate for his family as well as officers who were the scene. Sherer also offered his condolences to the family.

Sherer said his officers were found by both the county grand jury as well as Nebraska State Patrol investigators to have responded extremely professionally and with a mission of protecting their own safety and that of nearby residents when they were called to Swirczek’s home on Monday, April 10.

Sherer confirmed that Swirczek died by suicide after police officers had arrived on the scene for a call of a person allegedly making threats.

The Columbus Telegram does not normally report on deaths by suicide.

However, if the death by suicide occurs in a public place or while a person is in custody of law enforcement officers or a jail or prison, those incidents are reported on by the newspaper.

Sherer said officers from the CPD were called to Swirczek’s home on April 10 and when they arrived on the scene, the encountered Swirczek outside his home and armed with a gun.

The officers then gave a command to Swirczek to drop the firearm and surrender to officers, a command which Swirczek ignored before running away from the officers and out of their sight. When he was out of their view, Swirczek then died by suicide, Sherer confirmed.

“It is tragic. Oftentimes in situations like that, people are dealing with demons of their own and we have no idea what is going on in their mind that may be causing them to act this way. When officers respond, they do so with a priority of their own safety and second presence of mind for the safety of those in the neighborhood and the person involved,” Sherer explained.

“We try to de-escalate. And, when (officers) tried to contact (Swirczek) and de-escalate, he took it upon himself to act differently. For whatever reason, he chose those actions that led to his demise. They were actions beyond (my officers’) control."

Telephone calls to members of Swirczek’s family were not responded to.

Sherer also explained that because his officers were on the scene and had given a command to Swirczek, that meant under state law that he was “in custody.”

“The thing that gets us is, simply because we were called to the scene, and we were on scene when he took his own life, that in Nebraska is considered an ‘in-custody’ death. As a result of that (state) definition, we have to go through a grand jury,” Sherer explained.

Rodriguez said due to state law regarding the death of any person while in the custody of a government official, the Platte County Attorney's Office had no choice but to convene a grand jury to investigate the incident.

“On April 10, 2023, the Platte County Attorney’s Office was advised that an individual had died while in legal custody of officers from the Columbus Police Department. Pursuant to the requirements set forth by State statute, the Platte County Attorney’s Office requested that an independent law enforcement agency investigate the matter; namely, the Nebraska State Patrol,” Rodriguez stated in a press release.

Rodriguez declined to reveal how Swirczek died, however, he confirmed that Swirczek’s death was not due to any actions by responding officers from the Columbus Police Department.

“The investigation team from the Nebraska State Patrol consisted of six law enforcement officers, and was tasked with conducting an independent investigation and review of the circumstances surrounding the death of that individual,” Rodriguez stated in the press release.

“On June 30, 2023, the Platte County Attorney’s Office, acting in its official capacity as Platte County Coroner, filed a certification of an in-custody death with the Platte County District Court. (The) Platte County District Court on Aug. 23, 2023, (convened) to review the circumstances surrounding the death of that individual.”

The grand jury was selected and heard testimony over one full day in court on Aug. 23, Rodriguez said, before reaching their conclusion that the CPD officers were not responsible for Swirczek’s death and had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sherer said his officers acted with respect, with the safety of all involved on their minds and also with professionalism. He also said Columbus police officers received training on how to cope with mental health-related calls for service, and that after an incident such as this, officers are offered mental health counseling themselves.

“The officers were investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. Then, they were investigated by a grand jury. It is a rather unnerving process for the officers involved. One of the things I am grateful for is, we have body cameras now. The footage from a body camera says a lot in regard to individuals we encounter,” Sherer said. “Based upon the county attorney’s comments in the grand jury proceedings, and the comments of the NSP investigators, they had nothing but praise for the actions and professionalism of the officers involved.

“After traumatic incidents like this, the officers are given the opportunity to go through what we call a critical stress incident debriefing, so they can talk about and process their feelings,” he added. “We don’t want any dark spots hiding in their psyches.”

For those facing thoughts or feelings of self-harm, there are numerous resources available for immediate mental health counseling and assistance.

To get immediate assistance with possible feelings or ideations of self-harm, residents of Nebraska can call "988" on their cellular phones for help.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also offers a range of publications and information on their website at: dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/988-Suicide-and-Crisis-Lifeline.aspx.