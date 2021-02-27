Come together: Collaborative effort between local organizations proves fruitful

The grant received matching funds from the Raimondo Family Foundation and an anonymous donor.

The relationship between the Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant, Nebraska Community Foundation and Columbus Area Future Fund is what made the incentive possible.

The amount of money received was awarded in proportion to the size of each respected organization's project.

Belitz praised the cooperative effort between these organizations also singling out Heimes for being around since the committee's inception.

“This has set an extraordinary example toward the collaborative spirit that’s truly alive and well in Columbus,” Belitz said.

Heimes agreed, saying this pathway led to success.

“We’re a better community (because) of it,” he said. “And we’ve got some wonderful projects.”

Loeffelholz said there is more work to be done.