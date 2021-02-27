Come together: Collaborative effort between local organizations proves fruitful

Thirteen years ago, 14 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce organizations came together and determined their facilities weren't adequate to meet the growing city’s demand.
These organizations went on to make up the Quality of Life committee, deciding and collaborating on ways to make their facilities up-to-date.
On Thursday, four of those organizations took a step forward into bettering their amenities.
The Columbus Public Schools and Columbus Public Library foundations, Columbus Family YMCA and the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) were all given checks on Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce. The CPS Foundation received $75,000, the Y and East-Central were both given $42,500 and the library foundation was awarded $340,000.
The funds were presented by Nebraska Community Foundation’s K.C. Belitz, Columbus Area Future Fund’s Dee Hanson and the Chamber’s Quality of Life Committee Chairman Don Heimes.
“Nothing of this substantial nature happens overnight,” Heimes said. “It takes time. Now we’re looking at the end result, not how long it took us there.
“They worked together, instead of individually going out, and not pulling for each project. They said, ‘Let’s collaborate. Let’s pull together.’”
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, Columbus Family YMCA CEO Corey Briggs, ECDHD CEO Patrick Peer and Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell were presented with the checks.
Everyone at the event, which also included Chamber of Commerce staff and City of Columbus officials, was full of smiles and laughter during and after the ceremony as the check recipients noted this joint effort has helped boost the community.
For the library, the monies will help fund the community project building. The library's current structure will be torn down to make way for the new project.
Voters approved a bond measure last November allowing the construction of the project; it will be funded by an existing half-percent sales tax. The new building will house the library, a potential children's museum, an art gallery, Columbus City Hall and a coffee shop.
Connell said funds will greatly benefit the library foundation in its fundraising efforts. The foundation has worked about seven years to make this project a reality and the funds will get the organization to the $5 million mark of its overall $8 million goal.
“We’re excited to move forward with the project,” Connell said. “… This (check) is a big step toward finalizing that."
ECDHD will use the funds to help with its current lab services within the health department and Good Neighbors Community Health Center, Peer said.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be recipients of this (check)," he said. “... This will be a huge benefit to us.”
Briggs said the Y's funds will be used for more equipment and "big-ticket items" that the facility may need going forward.
CPS’ funds will go toward bolstering Columbus High's STEM Academy, which first started in 2017. Loeffelholz said the funds will also be “seed money” to expand pathways in health care and early childhood developments.
Heimes said the school’s STEM program “is second to none” in Nebraska, adding that both the EDCHD's and the YMCA's amenities have been “wonderful additions to the community.”
The funds from Thursday came from a matching grant, through the Sherwood Foundation in 2015, four organizations exceeded their private contributions goals, allowing an additional total incentive bonus of $500,000.
The grant received matching funds from the Raimondo Family Foundation and an anonymous donor.
The relationship between the Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant, Nebraska Community Foundation and Columbus Area Future Fund is what made the incentive possible.
The amount of money received was awarded in proportion to the size of each respected organization's project.
Belitz praised the cooperative effort between these organizations also singling out Heimes for being around since the committee's inception.
“This has set an extraordinary example toward the collaborative spirit that’s truly alive and well in Columbus,” Belitz said.
Heimes agreed, saying this pathway led to success.
“We’re a better community (because) of it,” he said. “And we’ve got some wonderful projects.”
Loeffelholz said there is more work to be done.
“I think we’re about to do more and better things for the community,” he said. “We’re showing our community (that) once we put our minds together in Columbus, in a collaborative effort, we can accomplish great things. I think there are more great things to do.”