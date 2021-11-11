Community Thanksgiving Day meal returns to in person

Regina McDuffee distinctly remembers the first year she volunteered to take part in the 1C | The Sanctuary Thanksgiving community meal.

The sanctuary was set up with tables with centerpieces, perfect dining-style lighting and graphics shown on the wall. It touched her heart.

“I was standing at the door with a friend and then I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is absolutely amazing,'” McDuffee said, recalling having chills after looking at the space. “We had all this food prepared and were waiting for people to come. We start serving at 11, this was probably 9:30 or 10, and he looked at me and he said, ‘You know what’s going to make this better, Regina?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do know. When it’s full of people.’”

When visitors started filling the space, McDuffee said, there were people who knew each other, many who did not and all types of demographics -- they all came to share a meal together. McDuffee and her team are already full steam ahead for this year’s meal.

The all-volunteer run, homemade meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus. Deliveries of meals will start going out at 11 a.m. As in the past, this meal is free and open to anyone and everyone.

The planning for such a meal starts in July, said McDuffee, who serves as the chair for the event. The preparation starts the Monday before Thanksgiving, and volunteers sign up for blocks of time during the days leading up to the big event. However much time you are able to give is welcome, she said.

“Every last potato that gets diced, every onion that gets sliced goes towards that experience for these guests, that’s the impact,” McDuffee said. “And the fact that we can do it in God’s house. And be his servants. Be his hands and feet that day. And that’s why we’re here.”

Randy Longacre, the vicar at 1C, takes care of a lot of the administrative duties. One responsibility is the handling the volunteer database. This will be his and his wife’s third year.

“It’s the community caring for the community,” Longacre said.

Last year, even with all the pivoting from COVID-19, the group served 675 meals. This year McDuffee said she would like to go over 700. Her goal every year is to have this event grow, she added.

“It fills my cup beyond,” McDuffee said. “We work a lot of hours. Some of this work I start in July. … I walk out of there on Thursday so refreshed and rejuvenated that I was able to help. … I’m so fulfilled. It’s so rewarding.”

Each meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, corn, a dinner roll and dessert. Everything, down to the packaging, is donated by someone in the community, McDuffee said.

This homemade meal includes: 30 20-pound turkeys, 200 pounds of ham, 200 pounds of potatoes (for mashed potatoes), 120 pounds of green beans (for green bean casserole), 100 pounds of sweet potatoes, 50 loafs of bread that are used for stuffing, 150 pounds of corn, 40 pumpkin pies and desserts and salads that come in from the community.

McDuffee emphasized that this is not a 1C only event; it's for the community and supported by the community. They get donations from members from other churches and those who attend 1C. Any monetary donations received go to the meal, not 1C.

There are about 300 volunteers that work together throughout the week on this meal. The tasks that volunteers are asked to do are simple enough that anyone can do them, McDuffee said.

“They’re responsible for showing up and having a great time, praising the Lord and thanking the Lord for what he does and what happens in this community” McDuffee said.

“It moves this meal closer to happening on Thanksgiving Day,” Longacre said of the impact of their volunteers. “They are contributing -- in that one hour, that two hours, that three hours -- to serve their community on Thanksgiving Day.”

Another option to donate to the cause is bring in a dessert or salad. Desserts and salads that come in from the community are very important, McDuffee said. Starting Tuesday night, they will have room to start accepting donations. These should be in containers that will not be returned.

Those who take part in the meal come from all walks of life. Some attend the gathering because they can not afford it at home, some don’t have family, some are small families who can’t put out a big meal. Those who receive a delivered meal include those who are homebound, first responders, international students, folks who are away from home for the holiday … the list goes on and on.

“It’s a way to express God’s tangible love, that touches people’s lives” Longacre said. "Caring for neighbors is not just a slogan. It’s an action.”

For those who would like to donate food, there is a paper turkey on a wall in the church with ingredients listed on the feathers. The idea is you take the feather with the ingredient and that is the item you will be donating.

To register to volunteer visit 1cchurch.com. Under the welcome, there is a special button for the Thanksgiving meal. You can also request meals in the same place. You can also call 1C at 402-835-5511 for more information, to volunteer or to request a meal.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

