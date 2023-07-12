The David City community now has another option for Mexican food with the opening of Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh.

The new restaurant is located in the former Amigos/Kings Classic building at 375 Nebraska St.

Abelardo’s is a franchise that started in Omaha a number of years ago. Its other locations in Nebraska include Bellevue, Fremont and Lincoln. There are also Abeldaro’s restaurants in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois.

Abelardo’s Manager Brianna Schweikert said the business opened July 3. Its official opening was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce on July 6.

She added keys to the building were received on April 29 and renovations were in the works up to the business’ opening this month.

Schweikert, who previously worked at an Abelardo’s in Omaha before moving here for the opportunity to help open a new location, said they have a “little bit of everything” on the menu, including the typical burritos, tacos, quesadillas and enchiladas.

“Our really popular items are our super fries and super nachos,” she added. “It's either fries or nacho chips and it has guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and cheese.”

A lot of menu items can be modified to a customer’s liking, she added.

So far, they have about five employees. The restaurant has both dine-in and drive-through options.

Currently, Abelardo’s is open from 6 a.m. to midnight as they offer breakfast items.

“We want to do that early in the morning when everyone is heading off to work or wants to just get breakfast,” Schweikert said. “We realize that the town does quiet down and does calm down like at 10. Right now after 10, we don't really have many people that come. But we're trying to get the word out that we're closing at 12 (midnight) so maybe more people will be like, ‘Oh well, we'll go.’”

Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Schmit said she is happy to see the opening of Abelardo’s in David City.

“I love their drive-through and they have been so friendly!” Schmit said. “They opened so fast and have great hours to support the people that work different shifts. The early and late hours with different options like breakfast and burritos will be great for our community. We welcome them to David City!”

Schweikert added things have been going well for them so far.

“There are moments where it's really, really slow but then lunch hour hits and it's crazy. We're hoping that it stays like that because it's good for us,” Schweikert said. “We've had people that came here on Monday and have been coming here every day since so that means we're doing something good.”