For the past four years or so, Prague's Allie French, a candidate hoping to represent District 23 in the unicameral, has ardently advocated for less government involvement in many areas.

Her story starts, she said, with her grassroots group called Nebraskans Against Government Overreach. While the group's involvement started to pick up more due to medical mandates established during the COVID-19 pandemic, French said, that's not their only topic of concern.

"We've been fighting for freedoms, especially against medical mandates over the last several years," French said. "That started at the end of 2019, early 2020, previously I started the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination. Our goal wasn't anti- or pro-vaccination, it was strictly that people should have a choice."

French said that things like medical mandates and incidents where the government steps in to make decisions for the public are what inspired her to run for legislature. Add to that the fact that, as a plain citizen, she only has three minutes to speak in the unicameral and represent the groups she is part of.

"I'm far from a politician. I never really wanted to run for office but we're not seeing the results we want from our civil servants, it leaves me with no other choice," French said. "It's really a culmination, last legislative session I watched as the filibuster took place, I spent probably two days a week testifying or sitting in the balcony listening to the hearing and it was frustrating."

French said that, when it comes to issues, she considers herself well-rounded, having "two cents on everything." Breland Ridenour, a gubernatorial candidate in 2022 has collaborated with French on many things including their respective campaigns. Ridenour said that French knows something about all the issues.

"Allie listens to people and cares," Ridenour said. "You don't have to tell her what the problems are, she already knows, she's already out front, proactive, not sitting on her hands. She talks to people to make sure she's aligned with them but she's on top of things."

Ridenour said this is due to the second thing he considers to be French's best traits for the legislature: Intensive research.

"It's not on hearsay or news clips and basing her opinion on that. She does the research, says 'I know what I'm fighting for, let's figure out a strategy together to overcome that,'" Ridenour said.

The third thing, Ridenour said, is that French is passionate about politics and being active in the legislative process. From spending her little free time in the unicameral waiting for her three minutes to forming groups and now, running for legislature, he said, French is active.

"To see her step into the legislative role, it's the next thing she needs to be doing. It's always been in her blood, she's a representative of the people," Ridenour said.

French said that three examples of items she would like to address are the apiary bill which restricts the methods and devices beekeepers may use to raise bees; water rights; and taxes, particularly the EPIC option for a consumption tax as opposed to the current property income and sales taxes. These are just a few of the things she wishes to address, however.

Really, French said, her reason for running boiled down to that there weren't as many strong voices for the positions she and many others hold, so when things started to align to where she was able to run, she took it as a sign. Even with running a bait shop in Prague, raising two kids, moderating the Truth social network, running her groups and helping her boyfriend with his refrigeration and air business, she still found time to make it happen.

"I want to see a stronger position put out there. When I moved out to this district it was pushed by many others in my county party, community, especially my group pushing me to run and with (Bruce) Bostelman terming out, things lined up," French said. "God has really placed this on my heart and I don't see any other way about it."

Ridenour said that with French's dedication and knowledge of the issues at hand at district and state levels, he's confident she'd do a good job.

"If her district wants someone who's going to be vocal, not vocally obnoxious, but vocal because she knows the issue and knows the solution, Allie will be the best representative for her district for sure," Ridenour said.