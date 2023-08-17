After a little over two years in a shared location, David City's Bridging Our Community has a permanent location. Manager Janae McMahon said she hopes that now they can give a little more help to everyone who needs it.

"About 20 years ago, I had some troubles myself and had people who helped me to get back on my feet and where I needed to be, now I try to help people when they need it," McMahon said.

The idea started those two-and-a-half years ago when McMahon and Stacey Bykerk started a group called Bridging Our Community in David City with the same goal, based out of a local church.

"I decided I wanted to start a food pantry for anyone, not just people who qualify by income and so Stacey and I started it together, decided that's what we wanted to do," McMahon said. "We reached out to Redeemer Lutheran Church and they let us set up a temporary location there."

The availability to anyone, McMahon said, is important to her, having worked with other food pantries and seen how some people just need help once or twice but don't qualify.

"When I had been a volunteer at other food pantries in the past, you have to bring proof of income, a social security number, we didn't want anybody to have to do that, we just need a name, address and phone number," McMahon said. "We never know if someone had a large medical bill come up and they just need help that one month."

That was aided a lot by the Lincoln Food Bank, McMahon said, which was an exciting partnership for her. She had volunteered with them in the past, which was how she got connected. The Lincoln Food Bank, she said, shares her desire to make resources as easily available as possible. Support in general, she said, has been good.

"We opened the store May 22, the food pantry was middle of June. We have a lot of people come, usually between 75 and 100 families a month, so the need is definitely out there. We do all of Butler County," McMahon said.

She's not alone in running the store. She has a strong board behind her consisting of McMahon, Masek, Monica Heller, Russ Heller, Suzie Matchet, Maggie Matchet, Wendy Hladky, Ron Clark, as well as a dedicated staff at the store and food pantry. Her nephew, Tyler Masek, has been a part of the journey since the beginning stages.

"Since I started with Bridging Our Community, the food pantry has been a big thing that I've noticed, starting with the food trucks, volunteering there then coming here, seeing how many people come through, seeing all the smiles as they're handed food," Masek said. "Seeing a second option for a low-income source of materials, it's great to see customers' reactions."

Masek said the work keeps him physically active, lifting and carrying things,

The entire crew, McMahon noted, are volunteers. All the funds raised by the thrift store go into keeping the lights on and keeping the food pantry operational. For them, it's an effort of passion.