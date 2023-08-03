Butler County Fair Goat Show Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Allen Wachal - Champion Market Doe and Reserve Champion Market Wether Courtesy photo Antonia Wachal - Champion Senior Showman and Champion Breeding Doe Kid Courtesy photo Bella Christian - Champion Intermediate Showman; Reserve Champion Breeding Doe Kid; and Champion Yearling Doe Courtesy photo Callie Muntz - Champion Junior Showman; Reserve Champion Yearling Doe; and Champion Market Wether Courtesy photo Cassidy Muntz - Reserve Champion Junior Showman and Reserve Champion Market Doe Courtesy photo Drew Wachal - Reserve Champion Senior Showman Courtesy photo Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. PROPERTY TRANSFERS Butler County Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opens in David City An Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh franchise has opened in David City. An unexpected visit: State Sen. Bruce Bostelman makes a visit to Colfax County State Senator Bruce Bostelman stopped into Schuyler on July 19 for a quick chat about community growth, a Q&A and some insights into what … Historical David City cards to be sold for 150th celebration Travel back in time at the upcoming Butler County 150th Celebration, by purchasing a set of cards; however, this is no ordinary deck. These ca… Watch Now: Related Video Peru Whale could be heaviest ever animal “Whitest Paint” in the World Aims to Cool Earth Down “Whitest Paint” in the World Aims to Cool Earth Down What is behind the rising violent attacks in Pakistan? What is behind the rising violent attacks in Pakistan? What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance