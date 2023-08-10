Butler County Fair Horse Show Aug 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 8 Reserve Champion Halter Gelding ; Champion Intermediate Keyhole; Champion Intermediate Pole Bending; Champion Intermediate Flag Race; Champion Intermediate Barrels; and Reserve Champion Intermediate Egg Race. Courtesy photo Kate Rathjen Champion Senior Showman; Champion Halter Mare; Champion Halter Gelding; Champion Senior Western Pleasure; Champion Senior Western HorsemanshipChampion Senior Reining; and Reserve Champion Intermediate Egg Race. Courtesy photo Kristopher Pitre Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman; Reserve Champion Mare & Foal; Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure; Reserve Champion Junior Western Horsemanship; Reserve Champion Intermediate Keyhole; and Reserve Champion Intermediate Flag Race. Courtesy photo Lucas Vandenberg Reserve Champion Junior Egg Race. Courtesy photo Miya Hofpar Champion Junior Egg Race. Courtesy photo Royce Klosterman Champion Junior Keyhole; Champion Junior Flag Race; and Champion Junior Barrels. Courtesy photo Sarah Coufal Champion Intermediate Showman; Champion Mare & Foal; Champion Junior Reining; Reserve Champion Intermediate Pole Bending; Reserve Champion Intermediate Barrels; and Champion Intermediate Egg Race. Courtesy photo Taya Pinneo Reserve Champion Senior Showman; Reserve Champion Senior Western Pleasure; Reserve Champion Senior Keyhole; Champion Senior Flag Race; and Champion Senior Barrels. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following photos were accidently omitted from last week's results. The Banner-Press regrets this error. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags The Press Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular David City police increase outreach efforts David City Police Department Chief of Police Marla Jo Schnell wants residents to know that their local officers care about the community and w… Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - Aug. 3 Butler County Happy birthday, David City! - David City celebrates 150 years with fun activities, visit from governor History and fun converged in a celebration of David City's past and future over the July 28-30 as the city celebrated its 150th anniversary. Butler County Health sees many advancements Editor’s Note: Butler County Health is celebrating its 50th anniversary in November. The Banner-Press will be publishing a series of articles … Watch Now: Related Video Panama canal drought: Lowering water levels threaten the trade route Biden designates US national monument near Grand Canyon Biden designates US national monument near Grand Canyon Ukrainian Troops Face Challenges Due to Lack of Training With New Weapons Ukrainian Troops Face Challenges Due to Lack of Training With New Weapons Wyoming Man Hospitalized Following Grizzly Bear Attack Wyoming Man Hospitalized Following Grizzly Bear Attack