Butler County Fair Open Class Awards Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 22 Anton Dolezal, Best of Show, Woodworking. Courtesy photo Bart Ruth, Best Color Enlargement. Courtesy photo Ben Shonka, Best in Show Painting and Drawing. Courtesy photo Cecelia Lyons, Youth Needlework. Courtesy photo Deb Dinkelman, 2nd Place Arts Council B&W Photo, Best Overal Sweepstakes. Courtesy photo Delores White, Best in County Quilt. Courtesy photo Donna Orta, Outstanding Specimen Flowers. Courtesy photo Jaxon Asmus, Outstanding Cucumbers. Courtesy photo Jeanette Heins, Best Needlework Exhibit Overall, Golden Age. Courtesy photo Jerrod Andel, Outstanding Potatoes, Tomatoes. Courtesy photo Joshua Palik, Best of Show, Sculpture. Courtesy photo Margie Struck, Best B&W and Color Snapshot. Courtesy photo Kandi DeWispelare, Best Crochet. Courtesy photo Kim Kriz, Outstanding Children's Floral Arrangement. Courtesy photo Laney Wall, Outstanding Canning. Courtesy photo Marilyn Arnold, Best Adult Needlework. Courtesy photo Marilyn Schmit, Sweepstakes Floral, Outstanding Arrangement, Outstanding Potted Plant. Courtesy photo Marilyn Zeilinger, Best Overall Needlework. Courtesy photo Maureen Coufal, Best Overall Canning. Courtesy photo Megan Zimmerman, Best B&W Enlargement. Courtesy photo Sarah Strizek, Best Crocheted Afghan. Courtesy photo Suzanne Piitz, Best in County Textile Arts. Courtesy photo Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. PROPERTY TRANSFERS Butler County Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opens in David City An Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh franchise has opened in David City. An unexpected visit: State Sen. Bruce Bostelman makes a visit to Colfax County State Senator Bruce Bostelman stopped into Schuyler on July 19 for a quick chat about community growth, a Q&A and some insights into what … Historical David City cards to be sold for 150th celebration Travel back in time at the upcoming Butler County 150th Celebration, by purchasing a set of cards; however, this is no ordinary deck. These ca… Watch Now: Related Video Peru Whale could be heaviest ever animal “Whitest Paint” in the World Aims to Cool Earth Down “Whitest Paint” in the World Aims to Cool Earth Down What is behind the rising violent attacks in Pakistan? What is behind the rising violent attacks in Pakistan? What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance