Butler County Fair Parade Hannah Schrodt Jul 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 7 Current students and alumni of the David City Public Schools music department take part in the Butler County Fair parade July 16. Hannah Schrodt Asst. Police Chief Devin Betzen and a furry friend take part in the Butler County Fair parade held July 16. Hannah Schrodt A youngster with BigIron Realty carries around goodies during the Butler County Fair parade held July 16. Hannah Schrodt Waves were seen in the First National Bank truck during the Butler County Fair parade held July 16. Hannah Schrodt Parade goers watch the vehicles go by along Sixth Street on July 16 as part of the Butler County Fair parade. Hannah Schrodt The Butler County Historical Society displays its Depot Museum hours on the side of a vehicle during the Butler County Fair parade held July 16. Hannah Schrodt Pictured is the St. Luke's United Methodist Church ride during the Butler County Fair parade held July 16. Hannah Schrodt