Dirt filled the air as the Butler County Fair’s annual team roping event went underway on July 15.

In this traditional event, ropers come try their hands at roping down calves.

Hunner Juzenes, from Stapleton, is a ranch hand who learned to rope when he was 14. He is currently 19.

Juzenes said he often comes to roping events and will prepare each day leading up to one.

He added he enjoys just roping in general and being outside.

Craig Person, of Columbus who works as a building contractor, said he has been roping for roughly 30 years.

His family always had horses and he started roping at the age of 23 or 24.

“I just enjoy the competition when I first started, the competition was cool,” Person said, adding that this year’s Butler County Fair event was going well.

Person said he has been coming to these Butler County events for a while, and his dad used to help in planning them.