Butler County Fair Sheep Show Aug 3, 2023

Aubree Siffring - Champion Senior Showman; Champion Breeding Ewe Lamb; and Champion Market Lamb
Braxton Siffring - Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Carter Cech - Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman and Reserve Champion Yearling Ewe
Riley Coufal - Reserve Champion Junior Showman and Champion Yearling Ewe
Sam Smith - Reserve Champion Senior Showman
Sarah Coufal - Champion Intermediate Showman
Wyatt Schultz - Champion Junior Showman