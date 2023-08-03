Butler County Fair Static Exhibits Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 38 Alexa Carter - Senior Quilt Quest Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Alexa Duke - Beginning Clothing and Textiles Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Aubrie DeWispelare - Intermediate Cake Decorating Champion and Recycling Champion Courtesy photo Brooklyn Schneider - Conservation and Wildlife Reserve Champion and Overall Tree ID Champion Courtesy photo Brynley Zimmerman - Knit and Crochet Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Cecelia Lyons - Junior Food Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Chase Carter - Conservation and Wildlife Champion Courtesy photo Cheyenne Schneider - Beginning Beyond the Needle Reserve Champion and Human Development Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Connor Cada - Advanced Beyond the Needle Champion Courtesy photo Crew Potter - Top Junior Trapshooter Courtesy photo Danica Romshek - Advanced Clothing and Textiles Reserve Champion; Junior Food Champion; Fashion Show Modeling Reserve Champion Senior Division; and Human Development Champion Courtesy photo Elizabeth Moravec - Jr. Quilt Quest Champion Courtesy photo Emily Lyons - Culinary Challenge Champion and Jr. Quilt Quest Champion Courtesy photo Emma Samek - Photography Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Finley Zook - Horticulture Champion Courtesy photo Garrett Ruth - Senior Food Champion Courtesy photo Grace Zook - Culinary Challenge Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Haven Cada - Jr. Food Preservation Champion; Advanced Beyond the Needle Reserve Champion; and Sr. Cake Decorating Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Hensley Vandenberg - Beginning Table Toppers Reserve Champion; Fashion Show Modeling Champion Junior Division; and Beginning Beyond the Needle Champion Courtesy photo Holly Cada -Junior Cake Decorating Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Isaac Zimmerman - Science, Engineering and Technology Champion Courtesy photo Isaiah Coufal - Champion Aerospace Courtesy photo Kaitlyn Palik - Advanced Home Environment Reserve Champion and Fashion Show Modeling Champion Senior Division Courtesy photo Katie Burwell - Senior Cake Decorating Champion Courtesy photo Kayla Kresha - Junior Cake Decorating Champion Courtesy photo Keali Watts - Photography Champion Courtesy photo Kimberly Kriz - Advanced Clothing and Textiles Champion; Intermediate Cake Decorating Reserve Champion; Science, Engineering and Technology Reserve Champion; and Horticulture Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Kristin Coufal - Recycling Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Leah Adair - Beginning Home Environment Reserve Champion; Forestry Reserve Champion; and Overall Horticulture ID Champion Courtesy photo Milena Pleskac - Health and Safety Champion Courtesy photo Miranda Strizek - Knit and Crochet Champion and Senior Food Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Nash Fencl - Heritage/Citizenship Reserve Champion Courtesy photo Parker Robinson - Advanced Home Environment Champion Courtesy photo Paxton Wall - Jr. Food Preservation Champion and Beginning Home Environment Champion Courtesy photo Rebecca Andel - Senior Quilt Quest Champion Courtesy photo Rosie Zook - Culinary Challenge Reserve Champion and Beginning Clothing and Textiles Champion Courtesy photo Sydney Needham - Top Senior Trapshooter Courtesy photo Tenley Kocian- Forestry Champion Courtesy photo Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. PROPERTY TRANSFERS Butler County Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opens in David City An Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh franchise has opened in David City. An unexpected visit: State Sen. Bruce Bostelman makes a visit to Colfax County State Senator Bruce Bostelman stopped into Schuyler on July 19 for a quick chat about community growth, a Q&A and some insights into what … Historical David City cards to be sold for 150th celebration Travel back in time at the upcoming Butler County 150th Celebration, by purchasing a set of cards; however, this is no ordinary deck. These ca… Watch Now: Related Video Peru Whale could be heaviest ever animal “Whitest Paint” in the World Aims to Cool Earth Down “Whitest Paint” in the World Aims to Cool Earth Down What is behind the rising violent attacks in Pakistan? What is behind the rising violent attacks in Pakistan? What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance What to expect at Trump’s DC court appearance