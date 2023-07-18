Butler County Fair Swine Show Hannah Schrodt Jul 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 A young 4-H'er guides her animal around the pen during the 4-H/FFA Swine Show held July 14 at the Butler County Fair. Hannah Schrodt Two youngsters take part in the 4-H/FFA Swine Show held July 14 during the Butler County Fair. Hannah Schrodt The 4-H/FFA Swine Show was held July 14 at the Butler County Fair. Hannah Schrodt 4-H'ers are pictured at the swine show held July 14 at the Butler County Fair. Hannah Schrodt Related to this story Most Popular Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opens in David City An Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh franchise has opened in David City. Endless Sunshine Tanning has new owner Endless Sunshine Tanning LLC, 343 N. Fifth St., has been open for a few months now in David City PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 13 Colfax County David City Crossfire take fifth at state tournament to close season The David City Crossfire earned five wins in the state tournament to finish in fifth place. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 13 Butler County Watch Now: Related Video Ukraine grain deal: Black sea export agreement expires as Russia quits Mysterious Space-Faring Object Washes Ashore in Australia Mysterious Space-Faring Object Washes Ashore in Australia US heatwave: Country scorched by record-setting heat in the West and South US heatwave: Country scorched by record-setting heat in the West and South U.S. Army Soldier Taken Into Custody by North Korea After Crossing Joint Security Area Border U.S. Army Soldier Taken Into Custody by North Korea After Crossing Joint Security Area Border