Editor’s Note: Butler County Health is celebrating its 50th anniversary in November. The Banner-Press will be publishing a series of articles leading up the anniversary. This is the second installment in the series.

Dr. Gerald Luckey has seen how the Butler County Health Care Center has grown and thrived throughout the years.

When he began his career at the hospital in David City, Luckey remembers when heart disease and heart conditions were diagnosed based on what the provider heard through the stethoscope.

Today, providers use echocardiogram, a machine that uses sound waves to create pictures of the heart.

A barium enema was used to diagnose colon cancer. Upper gastrointestinal issues were diagnosed by having a patient drink barium and then a series of film X-rays were performed.

Today, a colonoscopy is performed for early detection of polyps to prevent colon cancer. An upper GI endoscopy done to diagnose and treat problems in your upper GI (gastrointestinal) tract.

There were no infusion pumps. Instead, nurses sat next to a patient to monitor the IV fluid rate with the use of a clamp on the tubing. It was difficult to be accurate using that method.

“Today, infusion pumps are capable of administering multiple medications at a time in a safe and efficient manner,” said Kristin Hartman, a registered nurse a BCH director of nurses.

Patient population in the emergency department has changed as well.

Luckey said he and Dr. Victor Thoendel, both now retired, treated more critical injuries due to horrible car accidents in the 1970s. Many accident victims were teenagers.

Sue Birkel, a registered nurse and former director of nurses, added that manual compressions were done when cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed in the emergency department.

“Now automatic chest compressions are done through a machine called the Lucas, which frees up staff to implement other life saving measures,” Birkel said.

Dr. Jo Witter, family practice physician, said the flow and availability of health care information is one of the biggest changes she’s seen.

“When I started my career, I relied on paper journals and medical books that were replaced each year to stay up to date with current medical trends,” Witter said. “Now, you can obtain the most current medical advancements with one click thanks to the internet.”

Quest Diagnostics ran the BCH laboratory in 1973. Equipment was basic.

Tests, which were needed quickly, were processed at BCH. Many tests, however, such as panel tests were sent out for processing.

BCH took over management of the lab from Quest Diagnostics in 2002. The hospital invested in the equipment to process more tests in house.

“The development of what the laboratory can test for and the speed in which you can get results has significantly changed over the last 50 years,” said Cindy Neesen, former BCH laboratory manager and information technology director. “In fact, 75% of laboratory tests are completed in house with results available in a matter of minutes to a few hours.”

Now, the BCH Laboratory has several pieces of sophisticated equipment.

Four chemistry analyzers are used to calculate the concentration of certain substances within samples of serum, plasma, urine and/or other body fluids. Hematology analyzers rapidly analyze whole blood specimens for complete blood count; most commonly CBC.

BCH laboratory performs urinalysis, used to diagnose and monitor renal and urinary tract illnesses such as kidney disease and diabetes.

PCR testing is used to detect viruses such as COVID-19, Influenza A and B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

“With the improvement of testing quality and speed, many medical decisions depend on laboratory results,” said Jill Eggleston, BCH laboratory manager. “Patients used to wait days for their results, whereas today they can check their patient portal and have peace of mind within a few hours. The test menu has grown as well as the number of tests performed.”

The radiology department at Butler County Health in 1973 had one piece of equipment - a film X-ray machine.

Today, the department has a digital X-ray machine and a mobile X-ray machine that produces digital diagnosis at a patient’s bedside.

“The biggest accomplishment in radiology during the course of my career was becoming a digital department,” said Allen Steinberger, former director of radiology. “We went from developing our own film to being able to send X-rays electronically anywhere in the world in a matter of seconds.”

The BCH radiology department also has an in-house CT scanner that provides standard CT procedures as well as vascular examinations, lung cancer screening, calcium scoring and bone density testing.

BCH Radiology has a 3D mammography machine, 4D ultrasound machine, surgical C-arm, mobile MRI and 3D mammography. Each of these pieces of equipment have been replaced multiple times throughout the years at BCH.

“When I started at Butler County Health 13 years ago, radiology had a film mammography machine,” said Angie Vandenberg, BCH radiology director. “3D mammography has made significant strides in early detection of breast cancer.”

“Ultrasound, CT and MRI were revolutionary for Butler County Health,” Luckey said. “Before ultrasound, the gestational age was determined by baby heart beat and when the mom felt baby movement. Diagnosis of acute gallbladder was determined if the dye given to the patient would light up on the X-ray. Before the CT scanner, what looked like a brain bleed for possible stroke was diagnosed by a spinal tap.”

The cardiopulmonary department did not exist in 1973, when the hospital opened.

Nursing staff gave breathing treatments. There was no pulse oximetry to determine the saturation of oxygen in a person's blood to determine how lungs were working. Providers went by how “blue” someone was under their fingernails to diagnosis.

Now, the cardiopulmonary department is staffed with respiratory therapists. They use more advanced equipment such as bi-pap machine and vapo therm to provide services such as breathing treatments, cardiac stress tests, pulmonary function tests, cardiac monitoring, C-section assistance, sleep studies (at home and in house) and Pulmonary Telemedicine Clinic, which allows for the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunication.

One of the most recent changes to this department occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic with the addition of ventilators.

“There has been a shift in the patients we see in the cardiopulmonary department over the years,” said Jamie Tesinsky, cardiopulmonary director. “Cardiopulmonary used to focus on inpatient care with breathing treatments. Now, we provide more outpatient-based care such as cardiac procedures and diagnostic testing, as well as more critical care patients, like those who need ventilators.”

In 1973, there was no physical therapy department.

Now, Butler County Health therapy department offers physical, occupational and speech therapy services as well as Roots to Shoots pediatric therapy clinic. The department has five physical therapists, one physical therapist assistant, three occupational therapists and one speech therapist.

BCH therapy had 12,826 patient visits last fiscal year.

Sue Birkel, registered nurse and former BCH director of nurses, discussed the change in pharmacy at Butler County Health.

“When I started in 1976, there was not a pharmacy department,” Birkel said. “There was a shelf that contained 50 bottles of pills. Today, the pharmacy department has two pharmacists on staff and five Pyxis machines.”

The Pyxis is an automated medication dispensing system; there are 612 medications stocked in the largest Pyxis machine at the hospital.

“The Pyxis improves the efficiently and safety of med administration,” Birkel said.

The BCH ambulance in the 1970s was designed like a station wagon. One only nurse would fit in the ambulance with the patient. The vehicle wasn’t equipped with supplies.

The process is more sophisticated, now. The ambulance is larger to fit several attendants with the patients, it is stocked with oxygen, defibrillator and other lifesaving equipment and a cell phone for constant communication.

Lara Daro, BCH director of marketing and medical staff services, contributed to this report.