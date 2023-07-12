Endless Sunshine Tanning LLC, 343 N. Fifth St., has been open for a few months now in David City

It opened on May 1 with new owner Tasha Saunders and her husband Joy. She is from Central City while he is from North Carolina.

Endless Sunshine offers a 24/7 tanning service with four operating beds, three lay-down beds and one stand-up, with a variety of different tanning lotions. The business also has nutrition supplements, protein, pre-workout and BCAAs.

Tasha Saunders noted they hope to bring in another bed to offer their clients a range of different beds in which to tan. Another goal, she added, is to help people with their fitness needs.

“The response from the community has been great, costumers are loving that the business is staying up and running,” Saunders said. “We have really enjoyed our first month here, and we are excited to see what the future has to hold for our small business.”

According to Endless Sunshine Tanning’s Facebook page, it is staffed from 1-5:30 p.m. on Monday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Their phone number is 402-954-0115.