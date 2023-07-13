100 years ago (1923)

Fire of unknown origin destroyed the farm home of F.J. Jelinek, located two miles south of Linwood, on the night of July 6. The family had retired for the night, but were able to escape before the house burned like paper.

Danny Liska, 16-year-old pitcher for Dwight, struck out 11 men in a baseball game at Brainard on July 1. His record for the season up to July 2 is 131 strikeouts during 83 innings of pitching.

Two potted gladioli that decorated the rostrum of St. Luke’s M.E. Church last Sunday were loaned by Helen and Doris Walter. They raised them from bulbs presented by the church at Easter to children having the best record for church and Sunday school attendance.

75 years ago (1948)

A steady stream of truckloads of wheat have been pouring into the David City elevators both day and night this past week. However, it has been necessary at intervals to discontinue taking grain until railroad cars could be loaded out.

The George Schweser Memorial party house at the David City park is proving very popular with residents of the community. A major portion of its construction was financed by the family of the late George Schweser, pioneer merchant from David City.

Susan Birkel, nine-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Birkel, escaped serious injury when an iron wagon box loaded with wheat, on which she was riding, overturned on top of her. It took four men to lift the wagon in order for her to be rescued.

50 years ago (1973)

The David City area continues to have above-average rainfall for the year. As of July 10, the year’s moisture total was 21.79 inches compared with the normal total through the month of July of 17.57 inches.

Residents of the eastern part of Butler County and western Saunders County were jolted on the night of July 3 by high winds and heavy rains. Grain bins were carried as much as an eighth of a mile by the force of the winds.

Marcel Matousek, Route 3, David City, was appointed Tuesday to the board of directors of the Butler County Rural Public Power District. He will complete the unexpired term of John P. Birkel, who resigned after having served on the board since 1944.

25 years ago (1998)

Former David City High School band instructor Robert (Bob) Palensky died June 26 from injuries sustained in a two-car accident near Wilber. Palensky taught instrumental music at David City for 13 years, often earning the DCHS band program superior ratings. He was also well-known for having played with a number of area bands through the years.

A number of cars on a southbound Burlington Northern & Santa Fe freight train derailed on the afternoon of June 29 at Garrison. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Compiled by Jim Reisdorff, historian for the Butler County Historical Society.